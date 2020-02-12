More Hotels Commit to Sourcing Cage-Free Eggs

This week, MGM Resorts International announced plans to expand its responsible sourcing program with a new goal to source 100 percent of eggs (shell, liquid, and egg products) from cage-free sources throughout its global portfolio before 2030. The company also committed to sourcing chickens from Global Animal Partnership-certified suppliers.

“The humane treatment of animals is something that is important to our guests and our company. As one of North America’s largest independent restaurant operators, we see opportunity to use our size and scale to impact positive change across the supply chain,” said Stacey Taylor, senior vice president and chief procurement officer for MGM Resorts International. “We look forward to working closely with our suppliers and expanding our efforts each year.”

MGM Resorts is the latest hospitality company to establish a cage-free egg policy. At the end of January, Choice Hotels announced its commitment to provide the hotels in its system with cage-free egg suppliers so that by 2025, 100 percent of shell, liquid, and egg products used globally are from cage-free sources. IHG, Best Western, Hilton, Hyatt, Marriott, Radisson, and Wyndham, among others, have made similar commitments to source cage-free eggs globally by 2025.

