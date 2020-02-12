Meyer Jabara Hotels Acquires Residence Inn by Marriott Amelia Island

Danbury, Conn. — Meyer Jabara Hotels (MJH) has acquired the Residence Inn by Marriott Amelia Island located at 2301 Sadler Road in Fernandina Beach, Fla. The 133-room, all-suite hotel has been operating under MJH leadership since it opened in 2009.

“From day one of managing this property we knew it was going to be a winner, and we are thrilled to have purchased this asset—it was an opportunity we couldn’t pass up,” said Justin Jabara, MJH president. “Not only is Amelia Island a beautiful location, but the Amelia Island destination market is strong, and this property is far from cookie cutter. It’s a tropical oasis with high-end furnishings, a resort-style pool, family grilling area, fitness center, and all the other amenities travelers come to anticipate and enjoy from this extended-stay brand. The Residence Inn by Marriott Amelia Island offers beachside living at its finest. We can’t wait to see what the future holds for this exceptional asset.”

General Manager Bob Hartman said he attributes the property’s ongoing success to the DNA of the MJH culture, the commitment of staff to deliver exceptional guest experiences, and the community involvement of all employees from the top down.

“Our staff is the number-one driver of return guests—we consistently rank 4.8 out of 5.0 in customer service,” Hartman said. “This is a reflection on MJH’s commitment to marketplace differentiation and hospitality excellence. We are directed by MJH to do whatever it takes to elevate the standards of the brand and create memorable experiences that entice guests to return.”

“The Residence Inn by Marriott Amelia Island experience is far from typical,” Hartman continued. “We leverage our destination planning experience to make it a one-of-a-kind place to stay.”

