KANSAS CITY—Further conveying the steadfastness of the U.S. traveler, new research shares that the global economy continues to impact how and when most U.S. adults will travel—but not if they’ll take a trip. According to new data by MMGY Travel Intelligence, 6 in 10 U.S. adults (58 percent) plan to take a vacation in the next six months despite inflation, the rising cost of travel, and other economic factors. The findings were released as part of the research firm’s 2022 Portrait of American Travelers “Winter Edition” survey, which examines the intentions, preferences, and behaviors of more than 4,500 U.S. adults on a quarterly basis.

Among those not planning to vacation in the next six months, more than 4 in 10 aren’t doing so because of concerns about the high cost of travel (45 percent) and their financial situation (41 percent). In addition, 25 percent expressed having limited time available to travel in the immediate future (up significantly from 9 percent in July).

However, the overall outlook for travel is generally optimistic according to Chris Davidson, executive vice president of MMGY Travel Intelligence, particularly in regard to international travel, which is expected to ramp up in 2023. In fact, 25 percent of U.S. adults who expect to travel in the next six months shared that they’re likely to travel internationally—up from 19 percent this same time last year, and the highest percentage seen in the past three years.

“The American international traveler is typically a more affluent traveler and is therefore proportionately less impacted by rising costs and inflationary pressures,” said Davidson. “Furthermore, the relative strength of the U.S. dollar and the fact that foreign destinations are increasingly open and welcoming visitors support the notion that international travel will be an area of strength for the travel industry economy in 2023.”

Advertisement

Other key observations from the 2022 Portrait of American Travelers “Winter Edition” include: