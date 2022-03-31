DENVER—Mission Hill Hospitality, a KSL Capital Partners portfolio company, announced it has acquired the Inn at Naples, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, a 100-key property in Naples, Florida. Terms of the deal are undisclosed.

“This acquisition aligns with our strategy of building a high-quality portfolio of well-located select-service and extended-stay hotels, particularly in drive-to leisure markets like Naples, which draws year-round visitors,” said Greg Kennealey, CEO, Mission Hill Hospitality. “Since Mission Hill was launched 12 months ago, our portfolio now includes 18 hotels across the United States, and this is our third acquisition in Florida.”

The Inn at Naples is currently undergoing a transformation to better meet the needs and expectations of today’s travelers. Improvements include the comprehensive renovation of all guestrooms, lobby, public and meeting spaces, and restaurant. The property offers a mix of guestrooms and suites, including many with accessibility features, an outdoor pool, a fitness center, and an onsite restaurant.

Its location in the main metro area of Florida’s Paradise Coast allows guests access to nearby attractions, including Naples Beach, and Naples Pier, and multiple public and private golf courses. Naples’ downtown offers sidewalk cafes, boutiques, and art galleries, as well as the Tin City Waterfront Shops. The growing Naples Art District includes ARTIS, the visual and performing arts center, and the home of the Naples Philharmonic Orchestra, in close proximity to the hotel. Lowdermilk Park, Naples Botanical Garden, and the Conservatory of Southwest Florida are located nearby.