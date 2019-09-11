KSL Capital Partners To Acquire Historic Grand Hotel On Mackinac Island

Denver, Colo. and Mackinac Island, Mich. – KSL Capital Partners, LLC (KSL) and the Musser family have entered into a definitive agreement under which an affiliate of KSL will acquire the Grand Hotel from the Musser family within the next 30 days. Dan Musser III will remain chairman, providing leadership and guidance to the team for a seamless transition.

“It has truly been an honor and a privilege for my family to serve as steward of this incredible Michigan landmark for nearly nine decades. This is a role we have not taken lightly, nor was this decision to transfer ownership to KSL,” said Musser.

Located on Michigan’s historic Mackinac Island, the 397-room hotel, with its famed 660-foot long porch—the world’s longest porch—is a National Historic Landmark that overlooks the Straits of Mackinac and the Mackinac Bridge. Guests arrive on the motorized-vehicle free island by ferry or airplane and are transported to the hotel by horse and carriage. Open from early May to late October each year, Grand Hotel is currently celebrating its 133rd season.

“It is both a privilege and a great responsibility to take over ownership,” said Michael Mohapp, a Principal of KSL. “We are grateful for the trust that the Musser family has placed upon us, and for Dan’s continued guidance that will help ensure that Grand Hotel remains a driving force in drawing visitors to Mackinac Island as it has for generations.”

Pivot Hotels & Resorts, the lifestyle and luxury operating division of Davidson Hotels & Resorts, will be engaged to manage the property for KSL.