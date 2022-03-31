This Week’s Comings & Goings

Valor Hospitality Partners announced the expansion of their corporate leadership roster with the addition of Dwayne Marshall as chief development officer. As chief development officer, Marshall will lead the execution of the company’s growth strategy in the United States by sourcing, structuring, negotiating, and executing third-party management contracts.

Twenty Four Seven Hotels announced Amanda Hawkins-Vogel as the company’s new executive vice president of operations for its expanding portfolio of hotel properties. In her new role, Hawkins-Vogel will rely on her operations acumen to lead the operations team, hotel openings, and daily operations of the company’s portfolio.

Crestline Hotels & Resorts announced the promotion of two members of its executive team. Deanne Johnson-Anderson assumed the role of senior vice president of human resources and Kyle Hamill assumed the role of senior vice president of sales and marketing.

Marcus Hotels & Resorts announced the appointment of Chris Schaefer as vice president of food and beverage. In his new role, Schaefer will oversee catering, banquets, and more than 40 restaurants, bars, and lounges. He will also be responsible for the strategic planning, restaurant design, and talent development in the company’s food and beverage portfolio.

Remington Hotels has internally promoted four executives: Zach Cunningham to vice president of analytics, Robert King to chief accounting officer, Keith Oltchick to executive vice president of business development, and Laura Simmons to vice president of corporate human resources.

Ralph Grippo has been named president of Terranea Resort, a CoralTree Hospitality property. Grippo brings more than 30 years of experience to the Terranea team. He is replacing Terri A. Haack, who has been leading the Terranea team since the property opened in 2009.

The Ritz-Carlton Resorts of Naples welcomed Mark Ferland as area general manager. Ferland will oversee both The Ritz-Carlton Golf Resort, Naples, as well as The Ritz-Carlton, Naples. He is also leading the property’s transformation, which will be completed in late 2022.

Hyatt Regency Indian Wells Resort & Spa has appointed Dan Johnson to general manager. In Johnson’s new role, he will oversee the management and operation of the resort. He most recently worked for the Grand Hyatt Vail.

Laura Maldonado has been named general manager of the Kimpton RiverPlace Hotel. She brings nearly 15 years of experience to her role as general manager. Maldonado was mostly recently general manager of The Gates at South Beach—a DoubleTree by Hilton hotel.

Holiday Inn & Suites Across From Universal Orlando announced the appointment of General Manager Zury Cohen. In his new role, Cohen is responsible for ensuring that all hotel operational aspects work together to maximize market share, sales, guest satisfaction, and profit.

Hilton Cleveland Downtown announced the appointment of Tammy LeBlanc to general manager. In this position, LeBlanc will oversee all aspects of the hotel, including hotel management, guest experience, and day-to-day operations of the property.

The Trade by Milwaukee, an Autograph Collection Hotel, welcomed Rich Lundt to serve as general manager. In this position, Lundt will supervise all day-to-day operations of the hotel, including guest management, events, and restaurants.

Robert Tanenbaum has been named managing director and head of North America hotel asset management for Starwood Capital Group. He will focus on enhancing asset values and maximizing performance for Starwood Capital Group’s North American portfolio.

Woodside Hotel Group welcomed Andrea Murray as the new managing director of The Lodge at Bodega Bay. In this new role, she will oversee the management and operation of the resort. Most recently, she held the role of general manager for Olema House in Olema, California.

The Charleston Place appointed Robert Megargle to managing director. In this role, Megargle is overseeing the property’s transition into an independent hotel under Beemok Hospitality. Megargle joined The Charleston Place from his previous role as general manager of the Four Seasons San Francisco.

Kimpton Pittman Hotel has appointed Christina Hanvey to director of sales and marketing. Hanvey has over a decade of hospitality experience, most recently serving as associate director of sales at the Kimpton Hotel Van Zandt in Austin, Texas.

The Hotel at the University of Maryland recently hired Kelsey Lepore as its new catering sales manager. Lepore joins the hotel after spending more than eight years in sales and events management positions. In this new role, she will create long-term relationships with clientele.

The Jefferson appointed Fabio Salvatore to executive chef, where he will oversee the hotel’s culinary concepts. As executive chef, Salvatore will lead all culinary operations including in-room dining, banquets, private events, and the hotel’s food and beverage team.

Estuary, located in the Conrad Washington, D.C., announced a new culinary team: Chef de Cuisine Ria Montes, Executive Chef James Kerwin, Senior Sour Chef Sean Tew, General Manager Domingo Lamrissi Garcia, and Beverage Director Nial Harris-Garcia.

The Westin Riverfront Resort & Spa Avon, Vail Valley, announced that Danielle McNair is now serving as director of sales and marketing, joining from Viceroy Snowmass where she was director of business development. The hotel also recently hired Catherine Dierolf as a leisure sales manager, and she previously worked for Ski.com

The Scottsdale Resort at McCormick Ranch announced the resort’s new leadership team. Driftwood Hospitality has assembled the new team, which includes area General Manager Alan Klein, Area Executive Chef Ken Arneson, and Director of Sales and Marketing Tim Keough.

Triple Creek Ranch in Montana’s Bitterroot Valley has appointed new co-general managers, Molly Smith and Kristen Snavely. Smith is returning to Triple Creek Ranch after a brief hiatus before which she served as general manager. And Snavely was most recently assistant general manager of the property.

W South Beach announced new additions to its management team, including Isabel Garcia as director of sales and marketing and Constanza Montalva as director of programming. Garcia is leading the sales team to drive revenue and growth, and Montalva is leading programming events and brand partner activations.

Restaurant commerce platform GoTab announced the appointment of Deborah Tappan as director of hospitality management. In her new role, Tappan will focus on bringing GoTab’s technology to hotel properties and further expand the solutions presented in the restaurant and entertainment industries.

TLEE Spas + Wellness appointed Jeanie Klueter as its architect and design specialist. Klueter brings over 30 years of experience to the position. She will lead the firm’s design capabilities and work in collaboration with project teams to enrich and expedite the design process.

Architecture and design firm //3877 announced that Emily Perry and Adrianna Urbistondo Pérez have joined the firm. As the latest collaborators to come on board, Perry and Urbistondo Pérez will work toward expanding the group’s hospitality and residential projects.

KB Contract announced the expansion of its leadership team. Carlota Tulloch joined the company as vice president, brand development, where she will work with the leadership team to develop strategies for growth and enhance brand awareness.