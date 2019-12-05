Miami Hotel Rates to Top Super Bowl Weekend Record

BROOMFIELD, Colo.—Hotel average daily rate (ADR) in the Miami/Hialeah market is projected to reach a record level during Super Bowl weekend in 2020, according to a custom forecast from STR‘s Consulting & Analytics office. Anticipated ADR in the Miami market for the weekend of Friday, January 31, through Sunday, February 2, 2020, is between $520-540.

“Miami is interesting because high season for the market is February and March,” said Blake Reiter, STR’s director of custom forecasts. “The projections for the Super Bowl will not necessarily reflect high percentage changes from last year, but the ADR we are forecasting is unprecedented because the market is already so strong in February. This mega event is adding a layer to that already elevated performance.”

“A lot has changed in Miami since the market last hosted a Super Bowl in 2010,” Reiter added. “The room count has grown by about 10,000, and the state of the economy likely played a part in 2010 ADR levels, which were in the low-to-mid $300 range. In 2020, Miami will be starting from a higher basis because of the already high rates in the market.”

When compared to the nine previous Super Bowl host markets, Miami is also expected to be among those at the top of the list for absolute occupancy. The Friday and Saturday nights of the equivalent weekend in 2019 were each near 90 percent. As for ADR, while the year-over-year percentage change is projected to be lower than previous host cities (in the 110-120 percent range), the absolute level for the metric is projected to be the highest on record due to the demand pattern for the market.

“2020 will also be a unique year for Super Bowl weekend in terms of the monthly performance data,” Reiter said. “This year, with the game on Sunday the 2nd, the Saturday and Sunday nights will affect February numbers, while the two-week lead-up to the game and the Friday night of Super Bowl weekend will be factored into January data. We’ll see major impacts for both months, but it may perhaps appear somewhat muted in comparison to when the full Super Bowl weekend falls in the same month.”

Market Host Year Occupancy ADR RevPAR Dallas 2011 77.2% $207.38 $160.02 Indianapolis 2012 93.8% $301.76 $283.13 New Orleans 2013 96.5% $393.04 $379.10 New York 2014 72.6% $337.67 $245.28 Phoenix 2015 95.2% $360.84 $343.46 San Francisco/San Jose 2016 77.1% $402.60 $310.31 Houston 2017 84.2% $278.03 $233.98 Minneapolis/St. Paul 2018 92.5% $354.41 $327.70 Atlanta 2019 75.7% $313.40 $237.34 Miami/Hialeah* 2020 91-94% $520-540 $473-508

