STR: U.S. Hotel Occupancy Reaches 60 Percent

HENDERSONVILLE, Tennessee—U.S. weekly hotel occupancy reached the 60 percent mark for the first time since the start of the pandemic, according to STR‘s latest data through May 22, 2021.

U.S. Hotel Occupancy Performance Change from Comparable 2019 Week May 16-22, 2021

Occupancy: 60.3 percent (down 15.1 percent)

ADR: $115.57 (down 13.6 percent)

RevPAR: $69.69 (down 26.6 percent)

ADR also reached its highest point of the pandemic but was still $18 less than the corresponding week in 2019. RevPAR also hit a high point when compared to 2019.

Miami (up 2.8 percent to 76.0 percent) was the only Top 25 Market to report an occupancy increase over 2019. San Francisco/San Mateo saw the steepest decline in occupancy of the Top 25 Markets when compared with 2019 (down 45.5 percent to 47.9 percent).

Advertisement

In terms of ADR, Phoenix (up 6.7 percent to $122.97) and Tampa (up 0.3 percent to $140.09) were the only Top 25 Markets with levels higher than 2019.

None of the Top 25 Markets had RevPAR levels higher than comparable levels from 2019.

The largest RevPAR deficits of the Top 25 Markets were in San Francisco/San Mateo (down 70.0 percent to $66.53) and Boston (up 66.9 percent to $64.22).