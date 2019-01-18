Egencia Names Top Corporate Hotels for 2019

BELLEVUE, Wash.—Egencia, the business travel arm of Expedia Group, recently announced the winners of this year’s “Top 100 Preferred Corporate Hotel” awards program.
With hundreds of thousands of properties available worldwide through Egencia, this program aims to recognize hotels that are committed to putting the customer’s experience first, both through providing the best overall service to business travelers and overall value for corporate clients. Ranging from large hotel chains to independent hoteliers, finalists for the fourth annual awards program were selected based on satisfaction ratings, pricing, desirable amenities for corporate travelers, customer service, and overall guest experience in 2018.
Spanning 17 countries across five continents, the 100 top hotels collectively delivered nearly 90,000 room nights with complimentary breakfast and 75,000 room nights eligible for loyalty points to over 145,000 Egencia business travelers in 2018. In the United State, the top corporate hotels span 13 states, totaling 46 properties.
Top Corporate Hotels in the United States
California
- Dream Hollywood, Los Angeles
- Galleria Park Hotel, a Joie de Vivre Boutique Hotel, San Francisco
- Grand Hyatt San Francisco Union Square
- Hotel Nikko San Francisco
- Hotel Spero, San Francisco
- Hotel Zelos San Francisco
- Omni San Francisco Hotel
- Stanford Court San Francisco
- The Marker San Francisco, a Joie de Vivre Hotel
- Hotel Valencia Santana Row, San Jose
- Montrose West Hollywood
- The Jeremy Hotel West Hollywood
Florida
- Loews Miami Beach Hotel South Beach
Illinois
- Cambria Hotel Chicago Loop – Theatre District
- Fairmont Chicago at Millennium Park
- Freehand Chicago
- Loews Chicago Hotel
- Omni Chicago Suites – Magnificent Mile
- Virgin Hotels Chicago
- Wyndham Grand Chicago Riverfront
Massachusetts
- Boston Omni Parker House Hotel
- YOTEL Boston
Minneapolis
- Radisson Blu Minneapolis Downtown
Missouri
- The Chase Park Plaza Royal Sonesta St. Louis
Nevada
- ARIA Resort & Casino, Las Vegas
- Bellagio, Las Vegas
- Caesars Palace—Resort & Casino, Las Vegas
- The LINQ Hotel & Casino, Las Vegas
New York
- Bentley Hotel
- Grand Hyatt New York
- Hotel Sofitel New York
- Hyatt Centric Times Square New York
- Park South Hotel
- PUBLIC, an Ian Schrager hotel
- Shelburne Hotel & Suites by Affinia
- The Roosevelt Hotel
Ohio
- 21c Museum Hotel Cincinnati
- Hyatt Regency Columbus
Oregon
- Hotel Lucia, Portland
- The Benson, a Coast Hotel, Portland
Rhode Island
- Omni Providence Hotel
Texas
- Archer Hotel Austin
- Omni Austin Hotel
Washington
- Motif Seattle
- Hotel Theodore, Seattle
- Thompson Seattle