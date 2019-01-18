Egencia Names Top Corporate Hotels for 2019

BELLEVUE, Wash.—Egencia, the business travel arm of Expedia Group, recently announced the winners of this year’s “Top 100 Preferred Corporate Hotel” awards program.

With hundreds of thousands of properties available worldwide through Egencia, this program aims to recognize hotels that are committed to putting the customer’s experience first, both through providing the best overall service to business travelers and overall value for corporate clients. Ranging from large hotel chains to independent hoteliers, finalists for the fourth annual awards program were selected based on satisfaction ratings, pricing, desirable amenities for corporate travelers, customer service, and overall guest experience in 2018.

Spanning 17 countries across five continents, the 100 top hotels collectively delivered nearly 90,000 room nights with complimentary breakfast and 75,000 room nights eligible for loyalty points to over 145,000 Egencia business travelers in 2018. In the United State, the top corporate hotels span 13 states, totaling 46 properties.

Top Corporate Hotels in the United States

California

Dream Hollywood, Los Angeles

Galleria Park Hotel, a Joie de Vivre Boutique Hotel, San Francisco

Grand Hyatt San Francisco Union Square

Hotel Nikko San Francisco

Hotel Spero, San Francisco

Hotel Zelos San Francisco

Omni San Francisco Hotel

Stanford Court San Francisco

The Marker San Francisco, a Joie de Vivre Hotel

Hotel Valencia Santana Row, San Jose

Montrose West Hollywood

The Jeremy Hotel West Hollywood

Florida

Loews Miami Beach Hotel South Beach

Illinois

Cambria Hotel Chicago Loop – Theatre District

Fairmont Chicago at Millennium Park

Freehand Chicago

Loews Chicago Hotel

Omni Chicago Suites – Magnificent Mile

Virgin Hotels Chicago

Wyndham Grand Chicago Riverfront

Massachusetts

Boston Omni Parker House Hotel

YOTEL Boston

Minneapolis

Radisson Blu Minneapolis Downtown

Missouri

The Chase Park Plaza Royal Sonesta St. Louis

Nevada

ARIA Resort & Casino, Las Vegas

Bellagio, Las Vegas

Caesars Palace—Resort & Casino, Las Vegas

The LINQ Hotel & Casino, Las Vegas

New York

Bentley Hotel

Grand Hyatt New York

Hotel Sofitel New York

Hyatt Centric Times Square New York

Park South Hotel

PUBLIC, an Ian Schrager hotel

Shelburne Hotel & Suites by Affinia

The Roosevelt Hotel

Ohio

21c Museum Hotel Cincinnati

Hyatt Regency Columbus

Oregon

Hotel Lucia, Portland

The Benson, a Coast Hotel, Portland

Rhode Island

Omni Providence Hotel

Texas

Archer Hotel Austin

Omni Austin Hotel

Washington