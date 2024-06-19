TAMPA, Florida—McKibbon Hospitality announced its partnership with Procure Impact. Building on McKibbon’s commitment to responsible sourcing and aligning with the company’s guiding principles of “Do the Right Thing, Support Each Other, and Love Your Community,” McKibbon has committed to the Dignity of Work Pledge to create 7,500 hours of work for overlooked populations through purchases of products on the Procure Impact platform.

​“At McKibbon, we know the simplest form of hospitality is serving others. Everyone desires to be seen, heard, understood, and cared for. We work hard every day to empower our teams to be forward-thinking and find innovative ways to serve our partners, guests, and communities—because when we invest in the communities we serve, we leave an indelible mark on the cities where we operate,” said Jess Hayden, vice president of operational excellence, Mickibbon Hospitality.

​“As someone who started as a part-time houseman in this industry, I know that when we invest in people, it can unleash their full potential. Through our partnership with Procure Impact, we can leverage McKibbon’s vast purchasing power to invest in communities and unlock opportunities for people with extraordinary untapped talents, said Randy Hassen, CEO, McKibbon Hospitality. “I can’t think of a better way to support the communities we call home and create a lasting impression on our guests.”

​The Procure Impact marketplace has thousands of products made in the United States across hospitality categories, including grab-and-go snacks, food and beverage, bath and spa products, retail, furniture, art, amenities, and more. Each approved vendor in the Procure Impact Marketplace employs individuals with barriers to work, creating jobs and supportive services that help vulnerable populations build a brighter future including resettled refugees, veterans, individuals with disabilities, and people who have experienced mental health challenges, poverty, addiction, incarceration, sex trafficking, and more.

​Procure Impact tracks the impact of each transaction made on its platform by calculating the number of shift hours of work created by each purchase, making it easy for hospitality companies to report on their impact goals and measure their progress.

By taking the Dignity of Work Pledge, a new Procure Impact initiative launched in partnership with the American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA), McKibbon will increase the percentage of their purchases made by vendors on Procure Impact’s platform and regularly report on their progress, which will be shared on AHLA’s Responsible Stay website

​”We are incredibly excited to announce our partnership with McKibbon Hospitality, a company that truly embodies the value of ‘Love Our Community.’ This collaboration is a testament to their dedication to fostering inclusive growth and supporting overlooked and marginalized populations,” said Lauren McCann, co-founder and CEO, Procure Impact. “By pledging to purchase products from our platform, McKibbon is not only choosing exceptional quality but also championing economic empowerment and job creation within these communities. Together, we are making a significant impact and driving positive change through sustainable and equitable commerce.”