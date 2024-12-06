TEMPE, Arizona—Marriott Phoenix Resort Tempe at The Buttes announced the completion of a multi-million dollar renovation of its guestrooms and suites, fitness center, and outdoor meeting space including the lobby bar’s outdoor dining area. The resort is near Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, Arizona State University in Tempe, shopping in Scottsdale, and entertainment venues downtown.

Rebecca Wuppermann, general manager, said, “Our resort is the perfect location for motivating business meetings and relaxing and rejuvenating leisure stays. We are blessed with nearly year-round perfect weather and pleased to share the renovation with our many repeat guests, as well as those who may not have discovered our gem in the desert. We welcome everyone with our signature Marriott service.”

Owned and managed by Columbia Sussex, the Marriott Phoenix Resort Tempe at The Buttes offers 353 guestrooms and suites, including a presidential suite, chairman suite, and seven studio rooms. The resort’s room renovations include soft goods, furniture and furnishings, bathrooms, wall coverings, artwork, lighting, and electronics/technological enhancements.

The guestrooms and suites’ new design pays homage to the resort’s desert surroundings. It has a palette of warm, natural hues from the Tempe Butte and the environment reflected in each rooms’ natural surfaces. The redesigned guestrooms also focus on lounging with new ambient lighting, electronic connectivity additions, and functional workspace areas.

Advertisement

Bathrooms include new showers with glass doors and white quartz countertops with backlit mirrors. Also added is new bathroom floor tile, barn sliding bathroom doors with frosted glass and hardware, as well as stationary Aveda pump shampoo, conditioner, and body wash shower dispensers.

Additionally, each guestroom has:

Wall outlets, lamp outlets ,and nightstands outfitted with USB and USB-C ports

WiFi and a desk with a workspace and plug-in panels

55-inch flat-panel TVs with the Marriott Entertainment Package

In-room coffee bar

On The Rocks is the new expanded lobby bar patio with a variety of cocktails and a menu. Kachina Patio was expanded and can accommodate up to 250 guests and is a space for luncheons, cocktail receptions, or dinner events.

The fitness center was redesigned by Matrix Fitness and fully renovated with cardiovascular equipment that guests can connect to cellphones, where they can watch or stream content.