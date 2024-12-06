PHOENIX, Arizona—Aligned Hospitality Management has added The Kennedy Hotel, SureStay Collection by Best Western, in Tucson, Arizona, to its management portfolio. This deal supports Aligned’s strategy of leveraging its knowledge and local insights to grow its footprint in the strong Tucson market.

The Kennedy Hotel offers a nostalgic roadside motel ambiance with resort-style amenities. The 98-key hotel is located near the region’s attractions and businesses, as well as the University of Arizona. Local attractions include the Pima Air & Space Museum, Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum, and the Tucson Gem & Mineral Show. The hotel also offers access to hiking and biking trails in the surrounding Sonoran Desert. On the business side, the hotel is situated close to Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Raytheon Technologies, Amazon, Caterpillar, and Intuit.

With a presence in Tucson, Aligned brings more than 40 years of experience and relationships to the table and is currently managing five other properties in the area.

“We’re thrilled to continue to expand our footprint in Tucson, a market where our leadership team has had a strong reputation for decades,” said Bryan Tubaugh, founder and CEO, Aligned Hospitality Management. “The Kennedy Hotel is an exciting addition to our portfolio and demonstrates our commitment to delivering value through strategic acquisitions. We look forward to working with the ownership group to maximize the potential of this property.”