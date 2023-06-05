BETHESDA, Maryand—Marriott International, Inc. announced, in connection with the 2023 NYU International Hospitality Industry Investment Conference, its plans to expand in the affordable midscale lodging segment, following its recent entry with City Express by Marriott in Latin America. Consistent with the company’s approach to regionally relevant lodging products for every purpose, Marriott is announcing its plans to launch a new brand, which has not yet been named but is currently being referred to as Project MidX Studios. The affordable midscale extended-stay brand is intended to deliver reasonably priced stays for guests seeking longer accommodations in the United States and Canada.

“Marriott has long believed in having the right accommodations in compelling destinations at the right price point. Whether our guests are traveling for business, leisure, or a mix of both, our portfolio of 31 brands offers something for everyone. As consumers look for new, flexible accommodation solutions, we are thrilled to announce our plans to launch an affordable midscale extended stay offering to meet the needs of guests seeking long-term comforts at a moderate price point,” said Marriott International President and CEO Anthony Capuano.

With brands like Residence Inn by Marriott, Element by Westin, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Marriott Executive Apartments, and more recently, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Project MidX Studios reflects the company’s experience and learnings from its guests, owners, and franchisees. Marriott incorporated this input to create a brand that will deliver guest experience while reducing building and operating costs for owners and franchisees.

“Based on everything we’ve seen and heard, our team is excited about Marriott’s entry into the affordable midscale segment, where Concord has been engaged for many years,” said Mark Laport, president and CEO, Concord Hospitality. “In collaboration with Whitman Peterson, we expect to break ground on three Project MidX Studios this year, with anticipated openings in late 2024 or early 2025. Marriott’s track record in extended-stay and strong owner value proposition are compelling and driving our interest in growing this brand within our portfolio.”

“With Project MidX Studios, we are focused on enhancing the breadth of our portfolio through the creation of a product specially designed for the affordable midscale extended stay tier—from the physical product to the operating model. The team created Project MidX Studios to reach both new customers and new markets. We are excited to join forces with Concord Hospitality and Whitman Peterson on our first three projects and are in discussions with owners for more than 250 new development opportunities under this brand,” said Leeny Oberg, chief financial officer and executive vice president, development for Marriott International.

For Owners

Project MidX Studios, expected to be Marriott’s most affordable cost-per-room product in the United States and Canada, is designed to enable accelerated speed-to-market with a low cost to build. The prototype model targets a build cost of $13 million to $14 million, requiring approximately 54,000 square feet of total building area for 124 studios. The brand is also expected to have a light operational cost model for owners and franchisees.

“Marriott has been working closely with owners and franchisees to develop a product that has a compelling value proposition and a highly efficient operating model,” said Noah Silverman, Marriott International’s global development officer for the United States and Canada. “With trends towards longer-stay travel and increased work flexibility, Marriott is utilizing its experience in extended stay to deliver a fresh solution to meet the needs of a growing customer base, backed by Marriott’s powerful demand engines and revenue systems. With our plans for Project MidX Studios, we will have an extended stay product in every lodging tier—from affordable midscale to upper-upscale and luxury—for our customers and our owners and franchisees.”

For Customers

Project MidX Studios will deliver a digital-first operating model that focuses on the needs of a budget-conscious consumer, with pay-and-go retail and check-in with Marriott Mobile Key. The brand is designed for guests in search of accommodations for an extended stay, typically 20+ nights or more, who are seeking to pay around $80 per night, depending on the market and demand.

Project MidX Studios will include suites offering both single or double queens, in-room kitchens, and closet space. They will feature on-site guest laundry, gym, and pet-friendly facilities.

