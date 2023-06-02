Hyatt Plans Secrets Playa Blanca Costa Mujeres

CHICAGO—Hyatt Hotels Corporation announced plans for the 509-room Secrets Playa Blanca Costa Mujeres, which is expected to open later this year, further expanding the Inclusive Collection in Mexico and Hyatt’s brand footprint.

Slated to open by the end of 2023, Secrets Playa Blanca Costa Mujeres will be located along the Costa Mujeres shoreline, 12 miles north of Cancun, Mexico. Situated on a beach with access to the barrier reef, the hotel will have water sports and activities including snorkeling, kitesurfing, whale shark swimming, scuba diving, and sport fishing.

“Demand for luxury, all-inclusive experiences in Mexico from guests, members, customers, and owners remains high. We are leveraging this demand by thoughtfully expanding our brand footprint in new and existing destinations, building on our growth momentum, and driving value for current and future owners,” said Javier Coll, group president, global business development and innovation, Inclusive Collection, Hyatt. “Mexico has been a cornerstone of our development success, and we understand there is great opportunity for further growth in the region. Working hand-in-hand with our owners, we are eager to continue setting the bar for the luxury all-inclusive segment with the planned opening of Secrets Playa Blanca Mujeres.”

Upon its opening, Secrets Playa Blanca Costa Mujeres will have 509 suites and amenities. Each suite will have local art and be furnished with organic materials. Preferred Club accommodations will offer swim-out suites, access to the Preferred Club Lounge, an oceanfront beach club, and a jungle-inspired pool.

Secrets Playa Blanca Costa Mujeres will have nine dining options, including six à la carte restaurants, a buffet, a café, and a grill. The property will offer kitchen tours to meet chefs, cooking classes, tequila and wine tastings, and a French restaurant with a large wine selection.

Guests can use the Secrets Spa by Pevonia as well as 8,000 square feet of meeting and event space. For couples planning their wedding, the resort will offer ceremony and reception locations accommodating up to 400 guests, including a beachside canopy, an infinity pool terrace, and more. There is access to four swimming pools, including two oceanfront infinity pools.