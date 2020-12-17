Marriott Announces COVID-19 Testing Availability and Health Protocol Options for Groups

BETHESDA, MARYLAND — Marriott International this week identified health protocol options, including COVID-19 testing, which meeting professionals may select for group meetings at certain Marriott-branded hotels in the United States beginning in January 2021. These optional health protocols build on initiatives already in place as part of the company’s recently launched Connect with Confidence program, which enables meeting professionals to identify and tailor solutions that best meet the needs of their attendees.
Meeting professionals may select optional health protocols for meetings and events at Gaylord Hotels and Resorts in Florida, Tennessee, Texas, and Colorado as soon as January 2021. In the weeks that follow, the health protocols are expected to be available for selection at certain other Marriott-branded hotels throughout the United States.
Optional health protocols for meeting professionals to consider include:
  • Self-administered COVID-19 tests taken by the guest prior to travel
  • COVID-19 testing administered by a third-party testing provider on-site at the hotel
  • Daily and/or pre-arrival health screening questions via a dedicated mobile application
  • Daily temperature checks to enter the event area

Marriott introduced its Global Cleanliness Council and Commitment to Clean earlier this year. The new health options will supplement existing protocols and features already in place at Marriott hotels in the United States, including guest and associate face-covering requirements, social distancing policies, reduced seating capacity for meetings, frequent cleaning of high-touch areas, hand sanitizing stations throughout the hotel, mobile technology, and hybrid meeting options.

“These new health protocols provide options for meeting professionals as they plan and host meetings, conferences, and events,” said Tammy Routh, senior vice president, global sales organization, Marriott International. “Building upon the work of our Global Cleanliness Council, we engaged industry-leading experts and through a thorough review process, identified third-party providers capable of offering the health protocols that meeting professionals want and need for future events.”

In August, Marriott announced digital content and best practices to help meeting professionals execute future events. In November, the first in a global series of hybrid virtual and in-person events was held in Virginia and showcased Marriott’s reimagined processes and meetings spaces.

