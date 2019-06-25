BETHESDA, Md.—Marriott International has signed an agreement with developer BPM Real Estate Group to bring its Ritz-Carlton brand for the first time to Portland and the Pacific Northwest. Under the contract, the brand would manage 251 hotel rooms and 138 residential units—including eight spacious penthouses—within a nearly $600 million, 35-story tower with views of the city. Construction is expected to commence later this year, with an anticipated opening in early 2023.

“This landmark project is a game changer for The Ritz-Carlton brand and the City of Portland,” said Noah Silverman, Marriott International, chief development officer, North America Full Service Hotels. “The Ritz-Carlton, Portland will set a new standard for luxury hospitality in Portland, expand this iconic brand to the Pacific Northwest and introduce locals to the refined elegance and amenities associated with the Ritz-Carlton Residence lifestyle.”

BPM’s planned mixed-use tower would also include high-end office space, retail space, and a ground-level food hall. The site is a few blocks from Pioneer Courthouse Square, the most-visited tourist destination in Oregon, and the shopping destination Pioneer Place. It’s also within walking distance to Portland’s central business district and the Pearl District, the former warehouse district now known for its restaurants, bars, galleries, and boutiques.

“We are excited to work with Marriott International to deliver an unprecedented level of service and accommodations to Portland’s residents and visitors,” said Walter C. Bowen, CEO and founder of BPM Real Estate Group. “Working hand in hand with The Ritz-Carlton team, we aim to create the best address to live and stay not only in Portland, but the Pacific Northwest.”

The Ritz-Carlton, Portland will have a fitness center, full-service spa, and swimming pool on the 19th floor. “Plans for the mixed-use tower call for multiple food and beverage venues—including a food hall on the ground floor and an indoor/outdoor restaurant and bar on the 20th floor with panoramic views of Portland and the Cascade Mountain Range. The tower is also slated to have more than 13,000 square feet of meeting space for business events and special celebrations.

