Marriott and Allianz Partners Develop Travel Insurance for U.S. Guests

Marriott announced guests residing in the United States can insure their domestic and international travels with Allianz Partners when booking their hotel stay through the Marriott website and the iOS version of the Marriott Bonvoy mobile app. Unlike typical travel insurance for individuals, Allianz Global Assistance plans developed for Marriott can cover everyone including friends or family, and may provide reimbursement for pre-paid, non-refundable expenses like airfare, expenses incurred during covered travel delays or medical emergencies, and more.

Plans available to Marriott guests may include protection for eligible trip cancellation costs due to a covered illness, injury, and more, up to a maximum amount. They may also include benefits for unexpected expenses caused by covered travel delays and trip interruptions such as the cost of rebooking flights, booking an airport hotel room for the night, or paying for a taxi. Depending on the plan purchased, costs for covered emergency medical care during a trip and delayed or lost baggage or personal belongings may also be covered. In addition, the plans can cover other pre-paid, non-refundable trip expenses, such as tours, activities, entertainment, and sports tickets.

“Taking care of our guests while they explore the world has always been a core principle for our company, and today’s less predictable travel environment, resulting from the pandemic, has made the need to protect travel decisions more urgent,” said Peggy Roe, global officer, customer experience, loyalty, and new ventures, Marriott International. “Together with Allianz Partners, we are designing new and innovative ways to provide guests with confidence and peace of mind when they travel. Our industry-leading product provides protection for multiple travelers in the party and protects trip purchases beyond the hotel stay. Our new travel insurance product is another example of how we are transforming to provide more thoughtful benefits and value to travelers across their entire trip.”

“We’re delighted to offer Marriott’s valued guests the opportunity to conveniently purchase our award-winning travel insurance and assistance while booking their next stay on Marriott.com,” said Elena Edwards, CEO of Allianz Partners USA.

“We’ve created new products just for Marriott customers, and we hope these products will provide travelers with the confidence they need to book their next memorable stay,” added Ricky Horwitz, chief sales officer, global travel at Allianz Partners Group.

Other plan benefits include a team of trained experts to help guests with medical and other travel-related emergencies. Services can include providing destination information, arranging roadside assistance, and making transportation arrangements. Policyholders can also get concierge services and personal assistance from a team to help get the most out of their travels, like securing tickets to shows, making restaurant reservations, and booking spa treatments or golf.

With the launch of this collaboration with Allianz Partners, Marriott guests don’t have to spend time researching and selecting travel insurance. Guests will be given the opportunity to purchase insurance for their trip when they select their hotel on Marriott’s website. To provide flexibility, there is a range of Allianz Global Assistance policies that vary in price, coverage, and benefits.

When a guest chooses to purchase travel insurance, the cost is added to the total cost of their stay and is charged in a single transaction. Guests have the flexibility to cancel their insurance plan within 15 days of purchase (or more, depending on state and plan) if their travels have not begun. Plans from Allianz Partners on Marriott can be purchased upon booking or prior to departure and even include plans that accommodate reservations for a same-day check-in. It will be available next year in the Android version of the app.