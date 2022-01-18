Contemporary Southern Lodging: Elwood Hotel & Suites

Lexington, Kentucky, is known for its award-winning Thoroughbred horses and Southern style—two aspects embraced in a newly renovated and rebranded boutique property, Elwood Hotel & Suites. Built to inspire community and highlight the heart and soul of contemporary Southern living, Elwood’s 62 spacious rooms include extended-stay residential suites with separate living spaces. Rooms and common spaces have been styled with vivid colors, vintage accents, and contemporary decor that links to Lexington’s rich history. Hand-painted floral murals by Canadian Artist Alixandra Jade can be found throughout the interior and exterior. To support guest wellness, the building incorporates extensive natural light, air-purifying live greenery, a spacious fitness facility, and pet-friendly accommodations. Additionally, outdoor and cultural excursions through local partnerships provide travelers with the opportunity to experience all the beauty Lexington has to offer. As part of a grassroots effort, Elwood established the Elwood Social Club to highlight a different local organization monthly, culminating in a social event at its on-site restaurant, Fiddletree Kitchen & Bar, with a percentage of that evening’s revenue donated to support the featured organization. Elwood Hotel & Suites is centrally located near the University of Kentucky, Thoroughbred horse racing venues, and the area’s most prominent healthcare facilities.

Opened: October 2021

Rooms: 62

Owners: Hilda Delgado and David Bader of Deseo Group

Manager: Hospitality Ventures Management Group