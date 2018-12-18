Four Innovators in Hotel Development and Franchising

2 Hart Hotels

Many hoteliers only build in flourishing markets with existing demand and strong competition—Hart Hotels does the opposite. The management company is focused on waterfront properties across the state of New York in towns that need updated lodging options and a tourism boost. Son of Hart Hotels founder William Hart, David Hart, who now serves the company as president and CEO, says, “It isn’t build it and they’ll come. It’s build it and they’ll stay. Thousands of people are going to these marketplaces already. We just need to give them better options and they’ll either stay or come back more frequently.”

According to Hart, the best places to build are “in destinations that people know about but that lack quality lodging, food and beverage, meeting space, or any combination of those. Some have been notable destinations for years but time has passed them by.” Beyond creating new tourism destinations, with these endeavors, Hart Hotels is bringing full-time work to communities in need of more employment options.

The company also has a small brand—the Harbor Hotel Collection—with a portfolio outside of New York.