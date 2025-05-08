MacNaughton Hospitality Partners With Stayntouch

BETHESDA, Maryland—Stayntouch highlighted its partnership with MacNaughton Hospitality, owner and operator of three O‘ahu properties: Waikiki Malia, Lotus Honolulu, and Hotel Renew. Stayntouch’s Best-in-Class PMS platform powers operations across MacNaughton’s portfolio, enabling faster service, more personalized guest experiences, and stronger operational efficiency.

MacNaughton Hospitality offers travelers three ways to experience the spirit of Hawai‘i, combining hospitality, amenities, and a connection to the island’s culture and community. MacNaughton’s properties share a commitment to personalized service and local values.

Since implementing Stayntouch PMS, MacNaughton properties have:

Saved up to 80 hours per month by streamlining task management and enhancing internal communication.

Reduced check-in times by 20 percent, streamlining the guest arrival experience and improving operational efficiency.

Enabled real-time inventory management and mobile platform flexibility, allowing quicker responses to guest needs.

Delivered more personalized guest experiences, fostering stronger brand loyalty and consistency across all properties.

Carmine Iommazzo, VP of hospitality at MacNaughton Hospitality, said, “Stayntouch PMS has really helped us modernize and simplify operations across all three of our hotels. The platform saves our team a ton of time and makes everything run more smoothly, so we can focus more on creating meaningful moments with our guests. Its speed, automation, and mobile flexibility have made it easier to deliver personalized, responsive service—and stay competitive in Hawai‘i’s world-class hospitality market.”

Priya Rajamani, SVP of implementation and Support at Stayntouch, added: “MacNaughton Hospitality really captures the spirit of authentic, local hospitality, and we’re proud to help support that with technology designed for flexibility, efficiency, and personal service. Our PMS gives their team the tools to run smoothly across multiple properties while still delivering the warm, memorable guest experiences their brand is known for.”