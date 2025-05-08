HREC Arranges Sale of Best Western Territorial Inn & Suites

DENVER, Colorado—HREC Investment Advisors announced that it has arranged the sale of the 65-room Best Western Territorial Inn & Suites in Bloomfield, New Mexico. The Buyer, JHMC Inc., is a southwestern US regional hotel ownership and management company.

HREC Investment Advisors exclusively represented the seller, VWH Enterprises Inc., on this transaction. The marketing and negotiations were led by Jeffrey Duni, senior vice president, HREC. VWH Enterprises Inc. is a family owner/operator and original developer of the hotel.

“The acquisition of the Best Western Territorial Inn & Suites by JHMC Inc. provided an opportunity to create efficiencies in the sales and management efforts in conjunction with its Best Western hotel in nearby Farmington, New Mexico,” explained Duni.

Situated in Bloomfield, the hotel is adjacent to US 64, providing connectivity to Farmington and the entire Four Corners region. The city has around 8,000 residents, and the local economy is primarily based on agriculture, oil and gas production, and retail services. Bloomfield’s location offers guests the opportunity to explore nearby attractions like the Aztec Ruins National Monument, which includes well-preserved ancient Puebloan ruins. The city itself has a few parks, museums, and annual events like the Bloomfield Iris Festival.