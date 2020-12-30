Living With Art: The Joseph, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Opens in Nashville

The Joseph, a Luxury Collection Hotel, opened its doors in August. Located in Nashville’s downtown SoBro district, the new construction, 21-story hotel was developed by The Pizzuti Companies and was named for the Pizzuti family’s patriarch. Designed by Miami-based architecture and design firm Arquitectonica, The Joseph has 297 guestrooms, including 32 suites. The rooms are furnished with copper, oak, and brown leather accents and were designed to be a “haven” for guests. The suites come equipped with turntables and an eclectic mix of albums.

The hotel was conceptualized as a space where guests could “live with art.” The property is home to more than 1,000 pieces from The Pizzuti Collection, as the Pizzuti family has one of the world’s largest collections of contemporary art. Beyond original artwork in the guestrooms, there are installations from local, regional, and international artists throughout the hotel, including an immersive digital installation in the porte cochère. Other Pizzuti family touches can be found throughout the hotel, even on the coffee cups, which feature etchings of Lou, the family’s French bulldog.

The hotel offers in-house and off-site excursions for guests, including: boot designing sessions with leathery Lucchese; shopping at a store by designer Billy Reid, who created The Joseph’s uniforms; and a culinary experience with The Joseph’s food and beverage partner, Tony Mantuano. Chef Mantuano and wine expert Cathy Mantuano run Yolan, the property’s signature restaurant.

