Lighthouse Launches Integration API as Part of Solutions Platform

DENVER, Colorado—Lighthouse announced the launch of its Integration API as part of the new Lighthouse Developer Solutions suite. This initiative enables technology providers to build certified integrations while creating new revenue opportunities. The demand for technology integration continues to grow, and the Lighthouse Integration API addresses this need by offering a framework that goes beyond connectivity. Technology providers—from property management systems to channel managers—can now develop direct integrations while maintaining control over their development process and timeline.

“Innovation and collaboration are at the core of Lighthouse’s DNA,” said Sean Fitzpatrick, CEO, Lighthouse. “Our Integration API makes it easier than ever for hospitality tech providers to connect with our platform and create value. Partners can now integrate in weeks, not months, with full support from our team. Importantly, we’re aligning our incentives through revenue-sharing opportunities. When our partners succeed, we succeed.”

The Integration API delivers a development framework including documentation, sandbox environments, and technical support. Partners can implement either one-way data access or full two-way synchronization, enabling real-time exchange of rates, inventory, and performance metrics.

The platform supports multiple integration types: Business Intelligence for enhanced reporting, Benchmark Insight for competitive positioning, Pricing Manager for revenue optimization, and Channel Manager for streamlined distribution.

“By committing to an open platform, we’re not just offering technical integration, we’re creating a collaborative ecosystem where partners can grow their business while delivering more value to their hotel customers,” said Fitzpatrick. “This is just the beginning of our commitment to empowering hospitality tech providers with world-class developer solutions.”