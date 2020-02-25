PHOENIX — Best Western Hotels & Resorts (BWHR) announced today that its SureStay Hotel Group has reached another milestone with more than 300 active hotels worldwide.

Launched in October 2016, the premium economy brand is among the hotel industry’s fastest-growing brands today. SureStay-branded properties have average Google and TripAdvisor ratings of close to 4.0 and offer travelers consistent and quality levels of comfort, cleanliness, and service at an affordable price.

“BWHR has evolved into a global powerhouse, offering vibrant brands in every chain scale segment from premium economy to luxury,” said David Kong, president and CEO of BWHR. “SureStay Hotel Group is the latest example of how our iconic brand is on the forefront of delivering innovative travel solutions to guests and developers alike. In a short span of time, SureStay has experienced tremendous growth around the world and reaching exceptional levels of guest satisfaction. SureStay has solidified BWHR as a global leader in the premium economy segment, and we look forward to its continued growth and success.”

The brand has also garnered interest among developers and achieved an average RevPAR of $40.44 at 107.2 percent share and an average ADR of $79.20 at 123 percent share, as reported against the economy segment in North America for fiscal year 2019.

“SureStay Hotel Group has exceeded expectations and has evolved to become a leader in the premium economy market segment,” said Brad LeBlanc, senior vice president and chief development officer of BWHR. “At BWHR, we recognized a real need for a quality and value-driven product offering in the premium economy segment and we have created a product that truly delivers on its promise to guests and developers.”

This milestone follows the October 2019 announcement of BWHR’s new extended-stay brand, SureStay Studio.

