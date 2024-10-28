The Surrey, A Corinthia Hotel Opens on New York City’s Upper East Side

NEW YORK, NY—Opening under an iconic moniker, The Surrey, A Corinthia Hotel brings a new design and ultra-luxury experience to one of the most coveted addresses on the Upper East Side. The 16-story building is the inaugural property in North America for Corinthia Hotels. Owned by Reuben Brothers, global leaders in real estate development and private equity, with striking interiors by Martin Brudnizki of MBDS, The Surrey has been completely transformed to encompass 70 guestrooms, 30 suites, and 14 private residences. It is home to the first New York outpost of the beloved eatery Casa Tua and the tranquil Surrey Spa featuring Sisley Paris.

The Surrey offers a chic high-end lifestyle experience for both international tastemakers and local New Yorkers while reflecting the refined elegance of its surroundings. Opening at an exciting time for the neighborhood, the unveiling of the new hotel is the latest in a swath of luxury developments bringing revitalized energy to Madison Avenue. Every detail of the property, from the curated art collection featuring local artists to the themed suites inspired by the bridges of Central Park, has been thoughtfully curated to set The Surrey apart while embracing a fresh identity.

“The Surrey, A Corinthia Hotel, has tapped leading visionaries in dining, spa, design, and architecture to bring a sense of vibrancy to Manhattan’s Upper East Side,” said Pradeep Raman, Managing Director, The Surrey, A Corinthia Hotel. “We aim to be a cultural mainstay of our neighborhood and add to the dynamic and ever-evolving tapestry of fashion, creativity, and art that surrounds us.”

Providing a captivating juxtaposition, The Surrey has fully embraced reinvention as the legacy building approaches its 100th birthday. The hotel’s overall design conjures a residential feel with numerous touches that evoke its New York location while Corinthia’s distinctive approach brings global sophistication to its operations.

“We are incredibly proud to have our first opening in North America be one as meaningful as The Surrey, an address that has been lying in wait for its next chapter,” said Simon Casson, Chief Executive Officer of Corinthia Hotels. “We see this hotel as a love letter to New York and a beacon of the city’s creative spirit. As we embark on global growth, The Surrey is in many ways a new flagship, representative of the warm familial spirit of Corinthia that makes all guests feel perfectly at home.”

PLACE SETTING DESIGN

Located on East 76th Street, the hotel’s grand façade has been restored to retain the history of the neighborhood and its architectural legacy; however, mere steps into the lobby, guests will find an entirely original experience. The London and New York-based design team MBDS has meticulously crafted the hotel’s public spaces and guest rooms to honor past influences while looking toward the future. The grandeur of the building is gracefully highlighted in a contemporary classic style, with Brudnizki’s remarkable layering of textures enhancing American art deco accents. Additional renovations have been led by BKSK Architects, who worked diligently to usher the hotel into this illustrious new era.

The guestrooms are designed around a selection of color schemes, from soft blue to spring green and rich terracotta, creating a tranquil environment across all accommodations. In celebration of the storied history and distinct architecture of The Surrey’s distinguished neighborhood, MBDS blends timeless elegance with modern design to capture the elevated and inviting ambiance of an Upper East Side home. The design scheme includes nods to the hotel’s surroundings, which can be felt through the residential layout, curated art collection, and small touches that complete each room—such as hand-crafted Murano chandeliers, bespoke furniture pieces, and generous natural light from the vintage-inspired windows. Throughout the property there is an emphasis on texture, from the cabinetry to the walls themselves, creating a rich, sensory experience throughout the hotel.

The destination comes to life within the property’s four signature theme suites, each inspired by the bridges of Central Park. This collection includes the Bethesda Grandeur Suite, Pine Bank Bridge Suite, Greywacke Heritage Suite, and The Surrey Suite, all featuring design elements that pay homage to their namesakes. Crown moldings subtly reflect each bridge’s architectural style, while charming illustrations of the bridges are found within each suite’s grand armoire.

Ranging from 1,200 to 1,300 square feet, the Bethesda Grandeur, Pine Bank Bridge, and Greywacke Heritage Suite are all spacious one-bedroom accommodations, offering meticulously curated living spaces, king-sized beds draped in superb linens, and ensuite bathrooms boasting double wash basins and deep soaking bathtubs. The two-bedroom signature Surrey Suite, inspired by Bow Bridge, spans an expansive 2,000 square feet, and blends modern elegance with the timeless charm of the picturesque landmark. It features bespoke furnishings, two ensuite bathrooms with double wash basins and deep soaking bathtubs, as well as two separate walk-in rain showers. All themed suites include well-appointed desks and exclusive Antica Farmacista bathroom amenities. Suite guests may opt for complimentary, dedicated butler service for a seamless and highly personalized stay.

CASA TUA LANDS IN NEW YORK

Casa Tua, the renowned restaurant group created by Miky Grendene and his wife Leticia Herrera-Grendene, joins The Surrey, A Corinthia Hotel as its dedicated food and beverage partner, bringing the adored brand to New York for the first time. Casa Tua, the hotel’s public restaurant, is a culinary enclave where gourmands can dine in an open-kitchen environment. Designed by renowned Italian architect Michele Bonan, known for his work at Casa Tua’s Miami, Paris, and Aspen locations, the design celebrates handmade Italian craftsmanship. Bonan’s aesthetic blends modern luxuries with influences from his native Florence, featuring custom Italian furniture and an art collection curated by Miky and Leticia, creating a sophisticated European atmosphere.

Casa Tua proudly presents a menu that pays homage to the varied and exquisite flavors of Italian and Mediterranean cuisine. The culinary philosophy revolves around the meticulous selection of premium, fresh ingredients and the application of time-honored cooking methods, and serving cherished classics in the heart of the Upper East Side. While drawing inspiration from Casa Tua’s established offerings in Miami, Paris, and Aspen, the menu will represent a refined evolution of Italian and Mediterranean flavors with exclusive dishes for New York guests. Each Casa Tua destination is thoughtfully crafted, offering a truly unique experience with authentic cuisine, elegant design, impeccable service, and wonderful company. The brand’s first New York outpost is no exception, uniquely blending fine dining, art, culture, and experiences with warmth, comfort, and soul.

Open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner seven days a week, the restaurant’s piece de resistance is a chef’s table that offers the perfect backdrop for entertaining. The menu will feature numerous standout dishes, with examples including Nut-Crusted Salmon with Lemon Aioli, Branzino al Sale, Spaghetti a la Nerano and, as a nod to Casa Tua’s founder, Miky’s Salad with Lentil, Quinoa, Arugula, Farro, Frisée, Avocado, and Olive Oil and Roasted Lemon Dressing. Adjacent to the hotel lobby, the Lounge by Casa Tua, features an all-day menu of light bites, delicious coffees, and craft cocktails in a relaxed setting. The Casa Tua experience extends to the hotel’s second floor with a private members’ club. A welcome sanctuary of refined elegance, the Club offers privacy and personalized attention, with a robust schedule of programming and amenities for its members. The club’s menu will also feature unique food and beverage selections available exclusively to Casa Tua members.

THE UPPER EAST SIDE’S WELLNESS DESTINATION

An exciting new wellness destination arrives on the Upper East Side: The Surrey Spa featuring Sisley Paris. Corinthia Hotels has partnered with the luxury French lifestyle brand Sisley, renowned for its expertise in Phyto-cosmetology – combining the finest plant-based ingredients with cutting-edge science – to offer treatments focused on rejuvenation, anti-aging and relaxation. The menu features custom facials and body therapies, including an exclusive treatment for The Surrey Spa, the Black Rose Re-plumping Facial. The luxurious treatment relaxes the face, smooths features, and reveals the skin’s youthful radiance by utilizing naturally rose-scented products and stimulating massage. Post-facial, the complexion is left fresher, the skin looks re-plumped, and signs of fatigue and age are visibly smoothed away.

The Surrey Spa incorporates two treatment rooms, a steam room, sauna, salt relaxation room, sensorial shower, an AMP-designed gym, and a Sisley retail shop. The spa connects to a secluded outdoor terrace, transporting guests to rare tranquility in a generously cultivated, urban roof garden. Throughout the wellness spaces, every detail is dedicated to immersing visitors in a realm of self-care that feels luxuriously far removed from the energy and excitement of the city below.

A LIVING GALLERY

Located just blocks away from some of the world’s most prized museums and countless artists crediting New York City as their muse, art is central to The Surrey’s design and guest experience. The hotel has partnered with the expert team at Paris-based VISTO Gallery to curate a collection that embraces the city as a uniting thread. Designed to feel like a personal ensemble, the artwork at The Surrey celebrates the hotel’s century-long tenure with pieces created by New York’s melting pot of artists since the 1920s. Multiple generations and nationalities hang side by side, with the works of younger artists placed beside the established masters who influenced them. Works of native New Yorkers, international New York-based creatives, as well as artists inspired by the city’s unrivaled energy fill the walls in visual storytelling.

Standouts include work by George Condo, a contemporary American artist known for his unique figurative paintings and prints. Guests can also appreciate Iris by Robert Mapplethorpe, widely considered among the most important and provocative photographers of the 20th century. Other featured artists include New York-based Turkish illustrator Gizem Vural who has collaborated with many of the city’s most iconic publications, and Ethan Cook, a Brooklyn-based contemporary and process artist best known for his large-scale canvases of unmodulated color blocks.

LUXURY RESIDENCES AT THE SURREY

Developed by Reuben Brothers, The Surrey Residences sit atop the hotel, offering owners access to one of the world’s most coveted zip codes. Spanning the hotel’s 11th to 14th floors, owners have exclusive access to all hotel amenities, including The Surrey Spa and Casa Tua’s restaurant and lounge. Residents will also have exclusive access to The Surrey’s private roof terrace, an elegant and intimate outdoor space that has been transformed into a verdant oasis inspired by the beauty and tranquility of an English cottage garden. The residences are comprised of two and three-bedroom apartments, including a duplex Penthouse with three expansive terraces.

Amidst the vibrant energy unfolding under its iconic roof, The Surrey is poised to join the ranks of New York’s most distinguished and renowned hotels, blending a rich legacy with an innovative approach to hospitality on Manhattan’s Upper East Side.