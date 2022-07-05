LG Business Solutions USA Enables Business Travel Technology

ORLANDO—LG Business Solutions USA demonstrated a range of conference room and collaboration solutions for the hospitality industry at HITEC 2022. With a DVLED display that can be installed in one day, One:Quick Works touchscreen solutions that enable interactive presentations with wireless sharing, and short-throw projectors that make a screen possible in any size room, LG showed how technology can help make properties more attractive to business travelers.

LG’s focus reflected the company’s portfolio of technologies to help collaborate and the hospitality market’s excitement about the business travel rebound, according to David Bacher, head of marketing at LG Business Solutions USA.

“Almost all business travel and corporate events today involve a combination of in-person attendees and remote collaborators, and even fully on-site meetings require sophisticated presentation technologies to achieve modern meeting expectations and maximize effectiveness,” Bacher said. “HITEC 2022 is the ideal opportunity for us to showcase how LG solutions can help hotels entice business travelers to host meetings and conferences at their properties.”

With a front-serviceable snap-together design that requires no training for installation, the DVLED display can be up and running in a single day. Delivering 1080p resolution and 500 nits of brightness with a 1.56 mm pixel pitch, 4.6mm outer bezel, and 9-watt stereo speakers, the 136-inch LED screen is a simple collaboration solution. It can be mounted on a mobile cart for flexibility and cost savings. LG’s optional One:Quick Share dongle allows users to connect their laptops or PCs for wireless presentations and screen sharing.

The LG One:Quick Works solution has a Windows PC, c4K UHD camera, microphone, speaker, and digital whiteboard. In addition to LG’s built-in video conferencing solution, One:Quick Remote Meeting, users can use shortcuts to install video conferencing and collaboration apps such as Microsoft Teams, Webex, and Zoom.

The LG One:Quick Flex 43-inch display supports a collaboration experience and is portable to use in any space. Designed for small group meetings, one-on-one discussions, and group presentations, it fits in various areas of a hotel. The unit includes a video camera that captures an 88-degree field of view, a display that can rotate for use in both landscape and portrait modes, and a split-view mode for easy multitasking. An integrated microphone, interface, pen support, and whiteboard functionality are included. One:Quick Flex can also be mounted to a mobile cart.

LG ProBeam Projectors have options to meet various needs, whether it’s delivering screens for large spaces or maximizing the display size in a small room through short-throw technologies. LG also showed the laser projector, the ProBeam BU53PST, a short-throw projector that offers a 3,000,000:1 contrast ratio and HDR10 processing compatibility. The ProBeam BU53PST can project 5,000 nits of brightness to enable screen sizes up to 300 inches and includes dual 5-watt speakers for basic audio needs.

“Business travelers today expect conference spaces to provide technology that facilitates modern conversations and workloads, and with LG’s latest solutions, hospitality venues can meet those needs and improve profitability by capturing more conference bookings in local markets,” Bacher added.