La Quinta by Wyndham Batumi Opens its Doors

LONDON—Wyndham Hotels & Resorts introduced its La Quinta by Wyndham brand to the Georgian market, opening the beachside La Quinta by Wyndham Batumi.

Georgia’s tourism industry is thriving, and Batumi is leading the way as a travel hotspot. In 2024 alone, Georgia welcomed 7.4 million international visitors, marking a 4.2 percent increase from the previous year. La Quinta by Wyndham Batumi is positioned as a premium choice for tourists, business travellers, and digital nomads alike.

“Wyndham’s mission is simple: make hotel travel accessible for all, and that means growing where travellers are going,” said Dimitris Manikis, president EMEA, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts. “Georgia has become an increasingly important destination in the region, with tourism continuing to thrive year after year. Introducing the La Quinta by Wyndham brand here marks a meaningful step in deepening our presence in this dynamic market. We see tremendous long-term potential in Georgia and remain committed to expanding our footprint across the country as part of our broader EMEA growth strategy.”

Located steps from the soft sands of Batumi Beach and near Batumi International Airport, this hotel puts guests close to popular restaurants, shops at MetroCity Batumi mall, and attractions like the iconic Ali and Nino Statue, Miracle Park, Piazza Square, the Dancing Fountains, and the elegant Colonnades.

Advertisement

The 98-room La Quinta by Wyndham Batumi, opened with owner ELT Group, offers a range of rooms from king and twin rooms through to suites. The hotel also provides on-site parking, a 24/7 fitness center, a wellness center, an international restaurant, and a bar serving signature drinks like the ‘La Quinta Sunrise’.

“La Quinta by Wyndham Batumi marks an exciting milestone to bring a globally recognised brand to the region’s dynamic market, offering a premium hotel that international travellers already know and trust,” said Mamuka Makharadze, CEO/general director of ELT Group. “Wyndham is unrivaled when it comes to technology, guest experience and its loyalty programme and shares our like-minded vision for the Batumi market, which is already emerging as a leading travel destination in Europe, drawing travellers with its rich culture, diverse landscapes, and growing tourism infrastructure.”