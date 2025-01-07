Tips for a High-Quality Guest Laundry

Does your hotel/resort offer a beautiful and modern guest laundry? If not, you’re likely missing out on bookings by extended-stay guests and athletic teams that seek out properties with high-quality guest laundries. In this article, we offer suggestions for creating a guest laundry that attracts guests and satisfies their need for clean clothes during their stay.

Laundry Design | Whether you are planning a guest laundry at a new property yet to be developed, or carving out space at an existing property, it’s important to start at square one. A well-planned guest laundry is essential.

Choosing a Location for the Laundry | If you are looking for an existing space to house a laundry on property, be sure it has access to utilities, including water lines and electricity. Experts can help guide you by providing an onsite assessment and recommendations to be sure that space is appropriate. Or, if a new property is to be developed with a laundry space, you’ll need to ensure the laundry has appropriate utilities, space, and venting.

Choosing Equipment | Hotels and resorts often select high-performance, soft-mount washers and dryers for their guest laundries to ensure the quietest operation. These machines, which do not require bolt-down thanks to an advanced suspension system, reach up to 400 G-force extract speeds for more moisture removal and shorter dry times. This means guests can complete their laundry sooner and machines use less gas and electricity. There are a number of front-loaded washers and dryers that offer a modern look, easy operation, soft-mount design, and high spin speeds for superior performance. They also work seamlessly with most electronic and web-based payment systems.

Lease or Buy | There are a number of leasing options available for properties that do not want to own laundry equipment. Typically, this involves sharing the revenue generated by the guest laundry. Of course, purchase options and financing are also available.

Additional Revenue Stream | A guest laundry benefits properties through revenue generation, in addition to more bookings. A quality guest laundry not only appeals to guests, it keeps hotels competitive and generates revenue.

Ed Ziegler, Girbau North America regional sales manager, leverages more than 41 years of diverse laundry experience.