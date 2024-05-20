KANSAS CITY, Missouri—Bentley Legacy Holdings (BLH), through its partnership with Pendant Capital, has expanded its portfolio of boutique hotel assets with the acquisition of The Raphael Hotel, Autograph Collection, a historic Kansas City landmark blending classic with contemporary elements. Bentley Legacy Group (the management arm of BLH) has assumed management of the hotel.

Located off the Country Club Plaza, The Raphael Hotel has been a Kansas City fixture since 1928, originally serving as an apartment building before a 1975 transformation turned the hotel into an early model of the boutique hotel concept. Under new ownership and management, The Raphael Hotel will undergo a refresh of the guestrooms and enhancements to the lobby and other public spaces to continue serving guests. Chaz on the Plaza, the on-site restaurant, will continue offering nightly entertainment.

“We are proud to own and operate The Raphael Hotel and bring our longstanding hospitality expertise to Kansas City and this iconic destination,” said Les Bentley, CEO, Bentley Legacy Holdings. “We are eager to provide the hotel with a guest room refresh, as well as renewed attention to the public spaces, infusing thoughtful updates into each moment of a guest’s time with us, while still preserving The Raphael’s rich history and charm. Visiting The Raphael will continue to be a special experience for travelers and locals alike, who love the historic hotel and consider Chaz a sought-after dining experience.”

The planned enhancements to The Raphael Hotel reflect Bentley Legacy Holdings’ commitment to upholding the character and charm that locals and visitors alike have come to appreciate while elevating the guest experience to meet modern standards. The hotel is recognized as a Historic Hotel of America through the National Trust for Historic Preservation and holds a spot on the National Register of Historic Places.