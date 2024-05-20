IHG Signs Three Staybridge Suites in Europe

IHG Hotels & Resorts announced its growth in the European upscale extended-stay segment with the signing of Staybridge Suites Budapest – Parkside, Hungary; Staybridge Suites Antwerp, Belgium; and Staybridge Suites Belfast, Northern Ireland. The agreements demonstrate the popularity of the extended-stay segment amongst owners and guests.

These recent additions to the Staybridge Suites portfolio will demonstrate residential-style living, giving guests everything they need to live, work, and relax for their stay away from home. Examples include kitchens in each suite allowing guests to cook their meals with amenities including a fitness room and convenience store both open 24 hours, laundry facilities, and storage lockers to allow guests to house items during or between stays. Each property also offers a daily breakfast buffet, small bites, and an evening happy hour event, The Social, hosted three nights a week.

Willemijn Geels, vice president, development, Europe, IHG Hotels & Resorts, commented, “The three latest signings follow the opening of Staybridge Suites Cannes Centre, France, in December 2023. This shows the great appetite for our all-suites offering across Europe as we meet a growing need for trips that blend business and leisure, or for guests staying multiple nights seeking both productivity and relaxation.

“Globally, the brand’s pipeline equals more than half its current open footprint, showing long-term confidence from our owners who are increasingly investing in this brand in new and dynamic markets. We are delighted to work with our trusted partners to bring these hotels to life, and we can’t wait to see them thrive.”

The latest Staybridge Suites signings span the United Kingdom and continental Europe:

Staybridge Suites Budapest – Parkside, Hungary: Set to open in 2027 and signed under a franchise agreement with Mogotel Hotel Group and developed by UDI Group, Staybridge Suites Budapest – Parkside signifies a market debut for the brand in Hungary. The 152-room hotel located in the 13th district of the Hungarian capital will form part of a mixed-use development project and provide business travelers with access to the Vaci road, Budapest’s busiest corporate corridor.

Staybridge Suites Antwerp, Belgium: Signed together with Borealis Hotel Group, this 99-room hotel is set to open at the end of 2026 and marks a brand debut in Belgium. The hotel is located close to the train station, the city center, and the diamond district.

Staybridge Suites Belfast, Northern Ireland: The fourth IHG property owned by Andras House, Staybridge Suites Belfast will be part of the Bedford Yard development and will open its doors to guests towards the end of 2027, offering 132 rooms.

Set to open later this year, Staybridge Suites Malaga will mark the brand’s debut in Spain. The hotel will include 105 suites, combining private apartment living with a hotel. Part of the Urban Sky project, the new purpose-built development will allow guests to enjoy facilities throughout their stay.

The latest signings follow the brand’s debut in France, where Staybridge Suites Cannes Centre welcomed its first guests in November 2023. Located close to the Croisette, the 81-room hotel has become a property for short and long-term stays, as it sits a five-minute walk from the SNCF train station, and a thirty minutes’ drive from Nice Côte d’Azur airport.