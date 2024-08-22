ARLINGTON, Virginia—Knowland reported that while Philadelphia led in the top 25 markets, Louisville, Kentucky, doubled year-over-year (YOY) event volume growth, hitting 94.9 percent. This is the fifth month Louisville has ranked in the top five secondary markets this year. This data is sourced from Knowland’s sales intelligence platform and designed to help hoteliers protect and grow their revenue base.

Louisville had an average of 4,935 square feet used and 119 attendees for meetings and events. By comparison, Philadelphia, the top 25 market leader in July, averaged 3,066 square feet and 117 attendees. Also notable is the overall growth in secondary markets, with an average of 6.9 percent, compared to the top 25 markets’ average of 3.6 percent.

Leading top 25 markets by YOY growth in event volume —Philadelphia topped the list with 27.7 percent event volume growth in July, driven by a National Education Association (NEA) event and many state-level education associations in this category. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (up 27.7 percent): National association, charity/non-profit/social services, state association, education, and religious. Denver, Colorado (up 27.2 percent): Technology, national association, charity/non-profit/social services, training/education, and healthcare. Las Vegas, Nevada (up 26.5 percent): Sports entertainment, national association, education, entertainment/media, and wedding. Nashville, Tennessee (up 12.8 percent): Technology, national association, healthcare, manufacturing, and reunion. Phoenix, Arizona (up 12.8 percent): National association, training/education, healthcare, sports entertainment, and technology.

Top five secondary markets by YOY growth in event volume —Louisville, Kentucky, led in secondary markets, with event bookings increasing 94.9 percent and national association meetings as the leading industry driver. The five high-growth secondary markets and top industries were: Louisville, Kentucky (94.9 percent)—National association Lexington, Kentucky (48.5 percent)—Education Sacramento, California (46.2 percent)—Education Madison, Wisconsin (42.1 percent)—National association Charlotte, North Carolina (41.1 percent)—Reunion

