JLL Arranges Financing for Hyatt Centric Buckhead Atlanta

ATLANTA—JLL Capital Markets announced it arranged financing for the 218-key Hyatt Centric Buckhead Atlanta in Georgia. JLL represented the borrower, a joint venture between Songy Highroads LLC and an affiliate of Hyatt Hotels Corporation, in securing the loan from a global bank.

Hyatt Centric Buckhead Atlanta is an 18-story hotel that opened in 2021. The hotel has multiple food and beverage options including Three Arches restaurant adjacent to the hotel’s ground floor lobby, and Spaceman, a rooftop bar experience. Additional hotel amenities include a fitness center, pool, and more than 5,000 square feet of meeting and event space.

The hotel offers visibility along GA 400 and sits adjacent to Lenox Square Mall, as well as the Buckhead Financial District and Buckhead’s Historic Peachtree Park neighborhood.

“Our collaboration with Hyatt has been a success in delivering new hotels in desired submarkets,” said Todd Nocerini, president of Songy Highroads LLC. “This Hyatt Centric hotel is ideally situated in the heart of Buckhead, offering demand drivers and amenities attractive to local, national, and international travelers alike.”

The JLL Capital Markets team was led by Senior Managing Director Ed Coco and Managing Director Matt Casey.

“Higher quality hotel assets continue to perform and demonstrate liquidity in today’s market,” said Coco. “The combination of a high-quality property and well-capitalized, institutional ownership was instrumental in successfully executing on this refinance.”