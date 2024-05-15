Extended Stay America Premier Suites Fort Myers – Airport Opens

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina—Extended Stay America announced the opening of the Extended Stay America Premier Suites Fort Myers – Airport in Fort Myers, Florida. Turnstone Group developed the property, which Sandpiper Hospitality will manage.

The four-story, 124-room newly constructed Extended Stay America Premier Suites Fort Myers – Airport hotel has WiFi, healthy breakfast, cable, a fitness room, onsite guest laundry, an outdoor pool with grill area, and Extended Stay America Premier Suites’ lobby with additional vending options. All suites include fully equipped kitchens with full-size refrigerators, microwaves, stovetops, cookware, utensils, and dishes, as well as bedding, recliner, and workspace.

“We are excited to welcome the Extended Stay America Premier Suites to the vibrant Fort Myers community. We are confident that our commitment to exceptional comfort, convenience, and service will make this property a top choice for both business and leisure travelers in the region,” said Mark Williams, managing director, franchise development, Extended Stay America. “As the extended stay segment leader, we proudly support companies like Turnstone Group who invest in their communities to provide long-term hotel accommodations.”

“By introducing Extended Stay America Premier Suites into the Fort Myers, Florida market, we are addressing a clear demand in the extended stay hospitality industry,” said Chip Johnson, CEO of Turnstone Group. “As one of the fastest growing cities in Florida and with the current airport and medical facility expansion, we are bullish on the entire Fort Myers area. Additionally, we see that Fort Myers, as it continues to rebuild after Hurricane Ian, will only come back stronger to serve the steady influx of travelers to the region. The Extended Stay America Premier Suites Fort Myers – Airport is poised to cater to the needs of working professionals and travelers seeking comfort, functionality, and flexibility during their extended stays in the area. We’re grateful for the strong partnership with the Extended Stay America brand, which has enabled us to bring this vision to fruition.”

Located 10 minutes off I75 and 15 minutes from Southwest Florida International Airport, the Extended Stay America Premier Suites Fort Myers – Airport stands adjacent to Hammond Stadium, home to the Minnesota Twins Spring Training facility, and only eight minutes from JetBlue Park at Fenway South, which hosts the Boston Red Sox Spring Training. Guests can access Lee Health, Golisano Children’s Hospitality, Florida Gulf Coast University, Florida Southwestern State College, Hertz Arena, Miromar Outlets, Sanibel, and Captiva Islands.