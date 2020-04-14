IHG (InterContinental Hotels Group) recently announced the signing of a management agreement with Shanghai 21st Century Hotel Co., Ltd. for a property located in Lujiazui, Shanghai, China. From May 16, 2020, the hotel will be officially branded as Regent Shanghai Pudong. Under the deal, IHG will also take over the management of the property’s luxury apartments, which sit above the hotel in the same tower.

IHG announced the acquisition of a majority stake in Regent Hotels & Resorts in March 2018, expanding its luxury footprint. Since then, IHG has relaunched the brand and evolved it to appeal to the modern luxury traveler.

Located in the Lujiazui financial district, Regent Shanghai Pudong will be the first Regent hotel opened globally after the acquisition. Meanwhile, renovation is already underway to rebrand the InterContinental Hong Kong into a Regent hotel in 2021, bringing the hotel back to its roots as it first opened its doors as a Regent in 1980. In addition, the brand is also expecting new openings in Phu Quoc, Vietnam later this year, Bali, Indonesia in 2021, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia as well as Chengdu, China in 2023.

“Welcoming Regent Shanghai Pudong to the Regent family represents a significant milestone for the brand not only in Greater China but also in the world,” said Justin Channe, managing director, Regent Hotels & Resorts, IHG. “Since the acquisition, we have been committed to making the brand a real leader within luxury hospitality and taking it to the world’s best destinations. We are excited to team up with Shanghai 21st Century Hotel Co., Ltd., our long-term strategic partner, to bring Regent to Shanghai in such a prime location. We look forward to working closely with the owner to proudly bring Regent hallmarks to life in the hotel.”

