Residence Inn Durango Sold to Regional Owner/Operator

DURANGO, Colo. — Lodging Partners, LLC, a member of Hotel Brokers International, announced the 66-guestroom Residence Inn Durango in Colorado has sold to a regional owner/operator of premium-branded, select-service hotels.

Lodging Partners, along with HREC Investment Advisors, represented the seller on this transaction. The marketing and negotiations were led by Ford Barton of Lodging Partners and Jeffrey Duni at HREC Investment Advisors.

“This is the second Marriott property that Lodging Partners has represented for the seller, and we were pleased to assist them in reaching their goals and objectives,” said Ford Barton, principal of Lodging Partners.

The Residence Inn Durango is located just outside of historic downtown Durango, a market with diverse demand drivers that is home to restaurants, brewpubs, art galleries, museums, and shops as well as nearby recreational activities. The hotel recently completed a major renovation of all guestrooms and public areas and is positioned to capitalize on the market’s continued economic growth and expanding leisure demand.

