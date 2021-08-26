IHG Opens voco St. Augustine-Historic Area

ST. AUGUSTINE, Florida—IHG Hotels & Resorts has opened its first hotel in the nation’s oldest city, voco St. Augustine-Historic Area. Just a short walk to downtown and area attractions, voco St. Augustine-Historic Area offers guests an upscale experience.

The hotel captures voco’s design that merges upscale touches with a relaxed spirit. The bar, overlooking the rooftop pool, is a lobby focal point. The bar features a locally crafted countertop. The guestrooms are designed with a color scheme of navy and white, with a mix of local photography and abstract artwork.

“We are thrilled to host guests visiting St. Augustine and invite them to come on in and feel the voco difference,” said Scott Russom, general manager, voco St. Augustine-Historic Area. “Together with IHG, we’ve created a hotel experience that’s unique to the market. Our elevated design and personalized service deliver a premium stay, while the unstuffy atmosphere allows guests to be themselves.”

The voco St. Augustine-Historic Area offers services and amenities including a fitness center and pool with a sun deck. Each of the 50 guestrooms features thoughtful touches, including beds dressed in sustainable linen, bath products, and coffee. The bar is for living and socializing, and the BLVD bistro offers breakfast options and a menu of local seafood dishes and small plates.

Set on Anastasia Island by the Bridge of Lions, voco St. Augustine-Historic Area is located near historic Old Town shopping, beaches, and attractions including Matanzas Bay, the Lightner Museum, and the St. Augustine Lighthouse. Guests can enjoy strolls on the city’s 17th-century streets to explore the local boutiques, art galleries, and eateries, or sightsee from a horse-drawn carriage or trolley.

“The opportunity to reinvigorate a local property that celebrates this historic area while delivering a playful, trusted experience to our guests instantly attracted us to this unique project,” said Bryan Greiner, president, Augustine Development Group. “As a St. Augustine company, we’re proud to bring the unique character and premier offerings of the voco brand to the local community under the trusted umbrella of the IHG Hotels & Resorts.”

As part of IHG Hotels & Resorts, voco St. Augustine-Historic Area is part of IHG Rewards. Backed by quality, consistency, and safety for all guest preferences and needs, voco St. Augustine-Historic Area is the second location under the brand to open in the Americas. Other voco properties now open or coming soon are located in Chicago, New York City, New Orleans, Olympia, Washington, and Columbia, Missouri.