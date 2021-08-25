Coralville Hotel & Conference Center Is Rebranding to Hyatt Regency

MILWAUKEE—Marcus Hotels & Resorts, a national owner and management company and division of The Marcus Corporation, announced that the Coralville Hotel & Conference Center has been reflagged as the Hyatt Regency Coralville Hotel & Conference Center, making it the first Hyatt Regency in the state of Iowa. The company assumed management of the newly flagged property on August 18, 2021.

To offer guests the experience and amenities that the Hyatt Regency brand is known for, the hotel, which is owned by the City of Coralville, will undergo a phased renovation to include refreshed guestrooms and a new restaurant and bar concept to appeal to both travelers and local guests.

Hyatt Regency Coralville Hotel & Conference Center is situated in Iowa River Landing, a 180-acre mixed-use development featuring more than 330,000 square feet of retail, office, residential, and entertainment spaces. The hotel is just three miles from the University of Iowa and is near many of the area’s attractions, including Xtream Arena, Kinnick Stadium, Carver Hawkeye Arena, Hancher Auditorium, the Iowa Children’s Museum, and the Amana Colonies.

Advertisement

“We are excited to introduce the first Hyatt Regency hotel to the great state of Iowa,” said Matt Traetow, general manager of Hyatt Regency Coralville Hotel & Conference Center. “Hyatt Regency hotels are known for their spirited culinary experiences, innovative technology-forward options to connect and collaborate, and inviting spaces to work, engage, or relax. Moreover, the City of Coralville has done a tremendous job of creating a vibrant community gateway at the Iowa River Landing for visitors and locals alike. Whether our guests are visiting to cheer on the Hawkeyes, attend a conference, have a night on the town, or explore the many gems Eastern Iowa has to offer, our goal is to ensure each and every individual that walks through our doors has a memorable stay.”

Guestrooms

Hyatt Regency Coralville Hotel & Conference Center features 286 guestrooms and suites with marble baths and views of the Iowa River. The property’s planned renovations will include restyled guestrooms to match the Hyatt Regency brand’s modern concept that creates comfortable rooms complete with regionally inspired artwork and residential features such as dedicated workspaces.

Dining

The hotel is currently home to Edgewater Grille where guests can enjoy breakfast options, lunch specials, and a dinner experience. Hyatt Regency Coralville Hotel & Conference Center’s renovations will include a new bar and restaurant concept that will offer guests a place to gather and enjoy locally sourced, seasonal menus.

Meetings and Events

Featuring 57,588 square feet of flexible meeting and convention space, the property’s exhibit hall hosts the area’s largest meeting space with a capacity of up to 3,000 people. This is in addition to its two ballrooms, 20 flexible breakout meeting spaces, and outdoor terrace. All event spaces offer natural light and views overlooking the property’s water features and walking trails.

Fitness and Relaxation Areas

At Hyatt Regency Coralville Hotel & Conference Center, guests will have access to the six-mile local walking trails in addition to a boardwalk that leads around a pond. The hotel also offers a fully-equipped fitness center, an indoor heated pool, and a Whirlpool sauna.