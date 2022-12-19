IHG Opens Holiday Inn Express Washington, DC Downtown

ATLANTA—IHG Hotels & Resorts announced the opening of Holiday Inn Express Washington, DC Downtown. Located in the Mt. Vernon Triangle neighborhood, the hotel is steps away from Washington, D.C. locations including the U.S. Capitol, U.S. Supreme Court, Library of Congress, Union Station, the National Mall, the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, and Capital One Arena.

Operating under the management of Urgo Hotels & Resorts, the hotel has 247 guestrooms. Guests can eat the Express Start breakfast with multiple items to choose from and stay in rooms with a microwave, mini-fridge, 50” TV, and coffee and tea. There is also WiFi throughout the hotel and access to a 24-hour fitness facility.

Mike Hammond, general manager, Holiday Inn Express Washington, DC Downtown commented, “We are thrilled to bring the world’s largest hotel brand to the very center of our nation’s capital. The millions of leisure and business travelers who visit DC each year now have a simple, smart hotel to choose from. At our hotel, guests will notice the many details that reflect the area and provide a unique stay. We look forward to welcoming guests and providing them with the exceptional experience they know and expect from Holiday Inn Express.”

Stephanie Atiase, global brand head for Holiday Inn Express, said, “Holiday Inn Express Washington, DC Downtown has an excellent meeting space, amenities for all guests’ comfort, and its location is perfect for both business guests and weekend leisure travelers. This brand-new property in the heart of D.C. is a standout Holiday Inn Express, one that expertly provides the hospitality our guests have come to know and expect. We look forward to welcoming travelers from across the globe as Holiday Inn Express Washington, DC Downtown becomes one of D.C.’s top hotels.”