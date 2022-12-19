ALPHARETTA, Georgia—Agilysys, Inc. announced an agreement with Marriott International, Inc., to deploy its cloud-native property management system (PMS) software across Marriott’s United States and Canada luxury, premium, and select-service hotels over the coming years.

Agilysys offers the ability to provide capabilities across different types of properties and cloud-native technology for employee operations and guest experiences. Agilysys and Marriott will work together to align resources and activation plans before beginning to replace multiple proprietary property management systems that are currently in use.

Ramesh Srinivasan, CEO, Agilysys commented, “We look forward to deploying our cloud-native PMS that is easy to use, comprehensive in functionality, and backed-up by our world-class service and support. As an organization focused solely on hospitality, Agilysys designs solutions to serve all hotel types while also accommodating diverse needs, which is an advantage for organizations with extensive brand portfolios such as Marriott. Being selected to provide our property management technology to the leading hospitality corporation in the world to help them meet the growing needs of the next generation of employees and guests is a testament to the hospitality solution advancements resulting from our extensive research and development investments and our increasing pace of innovation.”

Erika Alexander, chief global operations officer, Marriott International added, “We look forward to utilizing Agilysys’ property management technology to elevate and simplify the associate experience, enabling them to focus on delivering exceptional guest service.”