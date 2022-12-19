Hyatt Hotels Corporation Rebrands AMR Collection to Inclusive Collection

CHICAGO—Hyatt Hotels Corporation announced the integration of over 20 European Inclusive Collection resorts into the World of Hyatt loyalty program, as well as the rebranding of AMR Collection to Inclusive Collection, part of World of Hyatt. Following the Inclusive Collection launch in May 2022, guests and members will now have more all-inclusive resort options to choose from in the Americas and Europe, with additional European resorts in the Inclusive Collection expected to join World of Hyatt soon.

After entering the all-inclusive segment with the launch of Hyatt Ziva and Hyatt Zilara brands in 2013, followed by the addition of the AMR Collection portfolio in 2021, Hyatt has been strengthening its position with the introduction of the Inclusive Collection in May 2022. In the last four years, Hyatt has doubled the number of luxury rooms and tripled the number of lifestyle and resort rooms in its global portfolio.

“Since Hyatt’s acquisition of Apple Leisure Group in 2021, we have been thoughtfully integrating AMR Collection brands into the Inclusive Collection and the World of Hyatt loyalty program,” said Erica Doyne, senior vice president of marketing and communications, Inclusive Collection, Hyatt. “As of today, all brands that were previously part of AMR Collection will now live under the Inclusive Collection umbrella, alongside Hyatt Ziva and Hyatt Zilara. With this latest milestone, we’re unifying our complementary brands under one portfolio and continuing to capture the unwavering leisure demand.”

Hyatt’s portfolio of nine global all-inclusive brands will continue to bring experiences to guests with Hyatt Ziva, Hyatt Zilara, Zoëtry Wellness & Spa Resorts, Secrets Resorts & Spas, Breathless Resorts & Spas, Dreams Resorts & Spas, Hyatt Vivid Hotels & Resorts, Alua Hotels & Resorts, and Sunscape Resorts & Spas brands.

Upcoming openings in Europe include:

Five all-inclusive resorts in Bulgaria’s Black Sea destinations; Sunny Beach and Obzor, are expected to open in 2023 and 2024. The properties are expected to be branded Secrets Resorts & Spas, Dreams Resorts & Spas, Breathless Resorts & Spas, and Alua Hotels & Resorts.

The first Dreams Resort & Spa in Portugal’s Porto Santo in Madeira with 10 restaurants, seven bars, spirits, room service, daily activities, nightly entertainment, and more following the resort’s planned 2024 opening.

In addition, Hyatt Vivid Hotels & Resorts, the newest brand under the Inclusive Collection portfolio, is designed for the traveler seeking adults-only, all-inclusive vacations The brand will offer crafted culinary experiences, wellness, and nutrition classes, as well as activities and entertainment.