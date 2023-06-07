CHICAGO—Hyatt Hotels Corporation announced that a Hyatt affiliate has entered into a management agreement with Grupo Murano for Hyatt Vivid Grand Island, an adults-only resort, and Dreams Grand Island, a family-friendly 616-room resort. Both properties are expected to open in Cancun, Mexico in early 2024 within the Inclusive Collection. Hyatt Vivid Grand Island will mark the first Hyatt Vivid property in the Inclusive Collection portfolio.

“These plans for the first Hyatt Vivid resort reflect the continued evolution of travel and Hyatt’s unwavering dedication to the all-inclusive concept. Introducing a resort experience that blends culture and a free-spirited atmosphere with the conveniences of an all-inclusive is an ideal value proposition for owners who are eager to capitalize on this exciting opportunity to introduce the all-inclusive experience to the next generation of travelers,” said Javier Coll, group president, global business development and innovation, Inclusive Collection, Hyatt. “We are confident the winning combination of Hyatt Vivid Grand Island and Dreams Grand Island will create a must-visit destination that will appeal to a variety of travel occasions and guests.”

“Working with one of the most prominent brands in hospitality aligns with Grupo Murano’s strategic vision,” said Marcos Sacal, CEO, Grupo Murano. “We are thrilled to continue collaborating with Hyatt, now in Cancun, to launch the new Hyatt Vivid brand. As we expand our services, offerings, and developments, we are eager to work with like-minded companies and brands, such as Hyatt and the Inclusive Collection, that are evolving the travel and hospitality space.”

Hyatt Vivid hotels and resorts will offer couples, friends, and solo travelers experiential-driven programming, dining, and entertainment. Created for the next generation of travelers, the new brand is designed for adults seeking an all-inclusive stay. Dining experiences will offer a casual approach focused on flexibility, including a culinary collective comprised of taco trucks, ceviche carts, a food hall, and more. For travelers looking to maintain healthy routines and fitness goals, resorts will offer classes to complement fitness centers.

Hyatt Vivid Grand Island will have 400 guestrooms. The resort is being designed by HOK.

Guests can expect to have access to the adjacent Dreams Grand Island with additional options and amenities. Guests can use the brand’s Unlimited-Luxury inclusions, such as pool and beach service, international and domestic spirits, 24-hour room and concierge services, daily activities and entertainment, nightly events, and more.

Together, the resorts will offer 19 culinary concepts comprised of Japanese, Mexican, French, Mediterranean, and more. Guests will have access to a 26,000-square-foot spa with 25 treatment rooms, a fitness center, multiple pools, a beach club, and more.