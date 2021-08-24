IHG Hotels & Resorts Announces New Lifestyle Brand Vignette Collection

IHG Hotels & Resorts has today announced Vignette Collection as its new luxury and lifestyle brand, with hotels in Australia and Thailand the first to join the collection.

Vignette Collection becomes the sixth addition to IHG’s brand portfolio in the past four years, taking it to 17 in total across nearly 6,000 hotels in more than 100 countries. The Collection highlights IHG’s growing luxury and lifestyle offerings for both leisure and business travelers.

IHG’s Vignette Collection will give owners of independent hotels the opportunity to retain their identity while benefitting from IHG’s global scale, luxury and lifestyle expertise, and IHG Rewards loyalty program. The properties in urban and resort locations will accelerate IHG’s growth and meet an appetite from travelers for different stays.

Advertisement

Keith Barr, CEO, IHG Hotels & Resorts, commented, “Our new Vignette Collection gives IHG a compelling way to welcome world-class independent hotels into our brand family, combining each property’s distinctive identity with the power of our global scale. As our first hotels in Australia and Thailand both showcase, each property is as unique as the next and all will be endorsed by IHG’s trusted reputation for quality.

Barr continued, “We’ve been strategic with the enhancements we’ve made to our luxury and lifestyle portfolio in recent years, which at more than 400 hotels and 100,000 rooms is the second largest in the industry. We’ve built on the heritage and global success of our InterContinental brand, with the rapid international expansion of Kimpton and Hotel Indigo, and acquisitions of Six Senses and Regent. We expect to attract more than 100 Vignette Collection hotels in 10 years, and the brand will be key to delivering our ambition of industry-leading net rooms growth.”

Among the first hotels to join IHG’s Vignette Collection will be Hotel X, a dining and lifestyle destination in the centre of Brisbane’s Fortitude Valley, Australia. Hotel X’s design and facilities celebrate the Brisbane neighbourhood through art, Avant-Garde lighting, and views of the cityscape.

Thailand’s Pattaya Aquatique hotel will also be one of the first hotels to join the Vignette Collection. Working in collaboration with Thailand’s integrated lifestyle real estate group, Asset World Corporation Public Company Limited (AWC), the hotel is based in Pattaya’s Aquatique district, the city’s first lifestyle destination.

Mrs Wallapa Traisorat, CEO and president, AWC, commented, “AWC feels honoured to be the first partner in Asia and one of the first globally to launch a hotel under IHG Hotels & Resorts’ new Vignette Collection. With the backing of IHG’s global systems and support, we are confident that our unique hotel, located in the vibrant and lively beachfront destination of Pattaya, The Aquatique, will appeal to all travelers seeking inspirational and exceptional experiences.”

Meet Vignette Collection

Whether it’s a city, resort, or beyond, IHG’s Vignette Collection will provide different stays, with each hotel having a distinct service style and character. Owners of independent hotels and small chains are attracted to the opportunity to benefit from the scale, expertise, and investment of a global hotel brand leader. Those joining IHG’s Vignette Collection will gain access to revenue delivery and guest reservation systems, luxury and lifestyle expertise, the IHG Rewards loyalty program, and procurement savings. All of this will come without high upfront costs and each hotel will retain its identity.

Alongside the owner benefits, Vignette Collection will meet the needs of travelers seeking independent stay experiences and provide a choice of destinations to earn and burn loyalty points. Seamless conversions of independent luxury and lifestyle hotels and small portfolios will further IHG’s growth in a market worth more than $100 billion, and where more than 1.5 million rooms globally are currently independent. Over the next 10 years, IHG expects Vignette Collection to attract more than 100 properties globally.

Luxury and Purpose

As part of IHG’s long-term Journey to Tomorrow responsible business plans, it is committed to caring for our people, communities, and planet. Vignette Collection will embrace this—IHG will work with owners and hotel teams to engage with initiatives of their choosing, as part of a shared vision to build futures for people in the communities where it operates. Hotels will also have the opportunity to positively impact local youth empowerment groups through dedicated skills-building resources, on-site events, and volunteering. This will further contribute to IHG’s long-term commitment to improve the lives of 30 million people in communities around the world by 2030.