IHG (InterContinental Hotels Group) continues to grow EVEN Hotels, a brand created with wellness at its core. Initially launched in the United States, EVEN Hotels currently has 11 open properties in cities such as New York City, Miami, and Seattle, with an additional 24 properties currently under development globally.

“Our EVEN Hotels brand continues to be a highly differentiated product for owners developing in diverse markets to tap into the rapidly growing global health and wellness travel segment,” said Julienne Smith, senior vice president of development at IHG. “We know that wellness is more than a trend; it is a way of life for millions of consumers. EVEN Hotels will continue to thrive wherever travelers seek an upscale hotel experience by empowering our guests to prioritize staying well and being balanced on their terms while they travel.”

Noble Investment Group, a longtime IHG owner, was an early adopter of the EVEN Hotels brand and opened the dual-branded EVEN Hotel/Staybridge Suites—Seattle Downtown—Lake Union in April 2019. “Since opening, the EVEN Hotel has been a valuable part of our owned hotel portfolio due to its urban location in the South Lake Union market of Seattle,” said Mit Shah, CEO, Noble Investment Group. “The hotel is proving to be a highly sought-after product and experience in this top tier market with guests who prioritize fitness and wellness. IHG is highly engaged with the Noble team and is very focused on our long-term relationship and the success of our investment. We look forward to continuing to participate in the EVEN Hotels brand growth and being a part of its success.”

Every EVEN Hotels property includes the brand’s Athletic Studio, a gym three times the size of a standard hotel gym with best-in-class fitness equipment; guestrooms with in-room exercise zones, exercise equipment, and on-demand fitness videos; a premium sleep experience with evening tea service, plush high-thread count linens, and color LED mood lighting to create a relaxing and calming environment; and the brand’s signature Cork & Kale Café and Bar with 24/7 Grab-and-Go marketplace.

EVEN Hotels properties recently opened and currently under development across the United States include:

The 160-room EVEN Hotel Pittsburgh Downtown occupies two floors in the historic Kaufmann’s building and is within walking distance of major corporate offices, PPG Place, Pittsburgh’s theatre district, and the David L. Lawrence Convention Center. Now open, the hotel is owned by Reception Hotels & Resorts and The Melohn Group.

The 107-room EVEN Hotel Ann Arbor is close to the University of Michigan and various biotechnology, healthcare, consumer product, and technology companies. The hotel, which is owned by Graham Hotel System, is now open.

The new-build, 132-room EVEN Hotel Alpharetta–Avalon Area near historic Alpharetta, Ga., just north of Atlanta, will begin accepting guests in December 2019. The property is adjacent to the Avalon mixed-use development with shops and restaurants. The hotel is owned by Epelboim Development Group Hospitality Alpharetta LLC, owners of the EVEN Hotel Miami-Airport and the under-construction EVEN Cobb Galleria, also near Atlanta.

The new-build, 65-room EVEN Hotel Long Island City is serviced by eight subway lines and close to major attractions, restaurants, and shops. The property is expected to open in mid-2020 and is owned by Royal One Real Estate II, LLC.

The EVEN Hotel Shenandoah–The Woodlands is a new-build, 120-room property in Shenandoah, Texas, north of The Woodlands, one of Houston’s corporate, retail, and residential areas. Expected to open in late 2020, the hotel is owned by Flourish Hospitality.

The EVEN Hotel Rochester–Mayo Clinic will be part of a new-build, dual-branded property with a 134-room EVEN Hotel and 116-room Staybridge Suites. The property will be the first EVEN to open in a major medical-driven market, located directly across from the Saint Mary’s Campus of the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn. Expected to open in mid-2021, the hotel is owned by Napean Capital Group and EKN Development Group, and managed by Western States Lodging.

EVEN Hotel Denver Tech Center-Englewood is a 92-room hotel is located outside of Denver near the Denver Tech Center and Inverness Business park. Expected to open in early 2020, the hotel is owned by Banyan Lane Holdings, LLC.

