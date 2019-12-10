ST. LOUIS — Drury Hotels Company is developing its largest property to date: the Drury Plaza Hotel Orlando Lake Buena Vista. Slated to begin welcoming guests by spring 2021, the new property, located in the DISNEY SPRINGS Resort Area in Orlando, Fla., is the company’s first Official Walt Disney World Hotel and the fourth Drury Hotel in the state.

The entire project—which includes 604 rooms and more than 12,000 square feet of meeting space—will be complete by the end of 2021, with the first 264 rooms available by spring 2021. The new property is located just steps away from DISNEY SPRINGS: a walkable, 120-acre outdoor complex outside of the theme parks with a mix of boutiques, eateries, and entertainment. The Drury Plaza Hotel Orlando Lake Buena Vista will be bookable as part of a Walt Disney World Resort vacation package. Drury also will offer transportation to and from the theme parks, as well as to other surrounding attractions.

“This property has been a long time in the making, and we are delighted to see it take shape,” said Chuck Drury, president and CEO of Drury Hotels. “We’ll be able to give our guests an unforgettable experience as they visit the Walt Disney World Resort and everything the colorful community has to offer. Being named an official Walt Disney World Hotel means we have been entrusted to adhere to exceptional service standards. Given our track record of providing award-winning guest service, I know our top-notch team will make our new property a magical experience for our guests and visitors.”

Mike Weihs, a 19-year veteran in the hotel and hospitality industry, has been named the property’s general manager. Drury team member Melissa Linkugel will serve as the hotel director of sales. Once open, the hotel will employ 150 full- and part-time team members.

The Drury Plaza Hotel Orlando Lake Buena Vista will have a resort-style pool, splash pad, and poolside cantina bar and grill; an extensive marketplace for grab-and-go food items and sundries; and a kitchen and bar concept. A wide range of complimentary amenities will include WiFi throughout the property, a hot breakfast, the brand’s 5:30 Kickback reception with appetizers and beverages, a 24-hour business center, and a 24-hour fitness center.

