IDeaS and Jonas Chorum Provide Two-Way Data Integration

MINNEAPOLIS—IDeaS announced that it has partnered with Jonas Chorum to provide two-way data integration between IDeaS’ G3 Revenue Management System (RMS) with Chorum Property Management System (PMS). This partnership ensures rates are distributed on schedule, optimizes revenue through data-driven decisions, and allows IDeaS G3 RMS customers to price all key products.

Integration of RMS and PMS: The partnership provides a two-way, HTNG interface between Jonas Chorum PMS and IDeaS G3 RMS to help hoteliers make scientific decisions that maximize revenue.

Boosts pricing strategies: G3 RMS provides the ability to price products such as advance purchases, packages, promotions, loyalty tiers, and more, supported through the Jonas Chorum and IDeaS integration. This enhances rate management and distribution, and most importantly, drives incremental revenue.

Increase operational effectiveness: The integration frees up time for hotel staff to focus on revenue strategy by eliminating the manual processes for pricing, forecasting, managing overbooking, and rate restrictions

Klaus Kohlmayr, chief evangelist and development officer, IDeaS, said, “IDeaS’ G3 RMS delivers the ability to optimally manage and analyze the data behind forecasting and pricing. Through sophisticated partnerships such as this, we can increase a hotel’s operational effectiveness and maximize their revenue performance.”

Jim Rowe, vice president of sales and marketing, Jonus Chorum, said, “At Jonas Chorum, we build better hotel management software. Our open integration platform, JonasARC, helps us seamlessly connect our PMS with third-party systems, such as IDeaS, to provide hoteliers with a truly holistic, integrated system that has better up-time and reliability.”

Isaac Rodriguez, senior vice president of revenue strategy and distribution at Twenty Four Seven Hotels, said, “We were looking for an RMS system that could provide real-time advanced analytics and forecasting models that would automatically deliver scientific pricing for each room type and rate code to our selling systems. The integration between IDeaS and Jonas Chorum enables our hotels to dynamically optimize revenue, boost RevPAR, and expand our revenue streams. The automation has provided us the ability to focus less on tasks and more on strategic decisions that help us make more money.”