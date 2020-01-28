ROCKVILLE, Md. — Yesterday, Choice Hotels International, Inc. introduced Everhome Suites, a new-construction midscale extended-stay brand with customizable, apartment-style accommodations designed to empower guests to adapt their environment to the way they live and work during longer-term stays.

The company celebrated the brand launch by breaking ground in Corona, Calif., on the first hotel expected to display the Everhome Suites brand and announcing multi-unit development agreements for 13 hotels in the Austin, Texas and Los Angeles markets — all of which are also anticipated to adopt the Everhome Suites brand. Choice Hotels expects to open the first Everhome Suites hotel in 2021.

“Nobody knows the popular midscale segment better than Choice — the company that started it,” said Patrick Pacious, president and CEO, Choice Hotels. “We more than tripled the size of our extended-stay portfolio over the past two years and now have over 400 hotels across our well-known brands: WoodSpring Suites, MainStay Suites, and Suburban Extended Stay. With rooms and public spaces designed to be just as flexible as guests are, backed by our proven extended-stay operating model, Everhome Suites provides franchisees with another opportunity to capitalize on one of the fastest-growing segments of the hotel industry.”

Purpose-built to help developers build a diversified portfolio and help drive owner returns during all stages of the lodging cycle, Everhome Suites offers a low cost-to-build, flexible prototype and lean operating model. According to research conducted by Choice Hotels’ Business Intelligence Group and The Highland Group, economy and midscale extended-stay hotels have a nearly 20-year history of high guest occupancy rates, even during economic downturns. During both the 2001 and 2007-09 U.S. declines, for example, the overall hotel industry experienced occupancy rates of approximately 60 percent and 55 percent, respectively. At the same time, however, the economy and midscale extended-stay hotel segments achieved occupancy rates of over 70 percent and 65 percent, respectively, showing their relative resiliency in varied economic climates.

“There’s a reason institutional capital and smart investors are drawn to Choice’s extended-stay brands: our proprietary operating model can help drive higher margins, occupancy rates and anticipated returns in practically any economic environment,” said David Pepper, chief development officer, Choice Hotels. “Developers recognize our long track record of extended-stay success and our brands are in high demand — Choice Hotels brands represent nearly 20 percent of the industry’s total extended-stay room count pipeline, according to data from STR.”

The prototype is crafted to anticipate the needs of today’s extended-stay guests by offering amenities that help them maintain routine on the road, including:

Spacious studio and one-bedroom apartment-style layouts to suit guests’ needs. All rooms feature a combination of defined spaces that separate work from play and customizable “me” space with: Rolling, variable height workstation Full-size closet and additional open and closed storage Spa-like bathrooms with ample counter space and high-quality fixtures Pet-friendly options

Fully equipped kitchens to support guests’ health and wellness lifestyles, including: Appliances, like full-sized refrigerators, dishwashers, stovetops, and microwaves Everything they need to prepare and enjoy a home-cooked meal: flatware, cookware, and plenty of counter space “Extras” to tackle just about any recipe: small appliances, such as blenders, crockpots, and electric tabletop grills will be available to rent at the front desk

Modern and sophisticated public spaces, including: Multipurpose lobby areas that allow guests to eat, work, or relax Fully outfitted, spacious fitness centers with cardio and strength training equipment. Business centers with printing capability Libraries and guest laundry facilities 24/7 self-service marketplaces with a variety of hot and cold breakfast options. Outdoor pools at some hotels, depending on the market

Design options that take their cues from local culture, including murals by hotel entrances and public space artwork depicting the surrounding area.

“The demand for hotel stays of seven-plus nights is nearly 20 percent of all room nights sold, yet only 9 percent of the supply is in the extended-stay segment, according to data from The Highland Group and Kalibri Labs. Everhome Suites sets out to capture this unmet demand with fresh, modern hotels that satisfy value-conscious consumer preferences for longer-term stays,” said Anna Scozzafava, vice president, brand strategy and operations, extended stay, Choice Hotels. “Our target guest is driven to be successful personally and professionally, and we designed Everhome Suites to empower them to live and work more efficiently on the road so they can tackle whatever comes next.”

Choice Hotels will offer the following to help hotel developers build a strong and successful portfolio with Everhome Suites:

A successful area development model, which gives developers the freedom to grow in their desired market

Proprietary site-modeling tool to help developers select the right location for their hotel

Turnkey development support and flexible prototypes to bring projects to market quickly

An extremely competitive cost per key

Proven operating model that helps keep hotels easy and affordable to run

A brand that accommodates market needs

