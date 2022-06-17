Hyatt Regency San Antonio Completes Renovation

SAN ANTONIO—Hyatt Regency San Antonio announced the completion of a $38 million renovation. The project transformed the hotel’s 602 guestrooms and 28 suites to reflect an urban experience showing its location as a connection between Alamo Plaza and the River Walk.

“We are ecstatic to celebrate the momentous milestone anniversary of 40 years in the San Antonio community with a new and vibrant chapter for our iconic River Walk hotel,” said Philip Stamm, area vice president and general manager of Hyatt Regency San Antonio. “As our location sits directly between two of the city’s most famous attractions, we made this investment in our hotel and community to complement the revitalization of the downtown area, from the renovation of Alamo Plaza to the numerous updates that have been made to our nearby museums and attractions.”

The project broke ground in early December 2021 and is officially complete. It was conducted by Canco Construction, a minority-owned San Antonio-based contractor specializing in commercial construction in South Texas. Interior design services were provided by DLR Group. The project was further supported by national contract coordinator Lombari Construction and Hyatt’s international technology and design teams.

Advertisement

The updated rooms have floor-to-ceiling windows with downtown views. The updates invite an open floor plan with an elevated aesthetic. Each room has new hardwood flooring and amber-colored accent rugs. The rooms have a light and airy color palette with a denim accent wall and wooden hearth-inspired structure that doubles as a wall mount for new flatscreen televisions. New amenities include updated mini-refrigerators, furniture, and work center desks with installed lighting and built-in power access. Hyatt Regency San Antonio’s suites were transformed to serve as dual-purpose spaces for luxury accommodations or entertainment locations for social gatherings and small events.

Behind the sliding barn door, bathrooms were redesigned with finishes including marble stand-up showers with glass doors and dual rainfall and handheld shower combination systems, a lighted vanity mirror, and granite sinks and countertops. Hotel corridors and elevator waiting areas have also been updated to show the atrium-style hotel, which oversees The Alamo and Riverwalk.

“For the past four decades, our hotel has been committed to providing service and care to the San Antonio community, our associates, and our guests. Multiple generations of local residents and visitors have stories of our hotel and fond memories that tie them to this particular location,” added Stamm. “As our city continues to grow as a premier destination for heritage travel paired with the incredible art, culinary scene, history, and culture, we look forward to providing unforgettable experiences for the next 40 years and beyond.”

“Born and raised here in San Antonio, I am honored to be an integral part of this historic renovation. My family and friends have enjoyed this beautiful hotel for many years,” said Frank Cannon, president and CEO of Canco Construction. “My team takes great pride in knowing that our craftsmanship and work will be enjoyed by future generations of visitors.”

“Our design creates more work and dining options for the contemporary guest,” said Christopher Berenfeld, senior designer at DLR Group. “The extra space makes working from your hotel room, and collaborating with others, easy and convenient.”

The renovation of Hyatt Regency San Antonio took place with the multi-year, multi-million dollar revitalization of Alamo Plaza, including the addition of a $15 million Alamo Exhibit Hall and Collections Building set to open fall of 2022.

“Hyatt Regency San Antonio Riverwalk is a vital hotel in a key, historic intersection connecting the River Walk and the Alamo,” said Marc Anderson, president and CEO of Visit San Antonio. “The renovation of this signature hotel for leisure and business travelers showcases how San Antonio is a city on the move while remaining proud and respectful of its roots. With Hyatt Regency’s renovation visitors will be able to enjoy an improved San Antonio experience starting from the upgraded airport to the Alamo Plaza restoration and new experiences throughout the city.”

San Antonio is a leisure and meetings destination in the heart of Texas. In 2019, San Antonio welcomed approximately 41 million visitors enjoying the city’s cultural, family-friendly, historic, and entertainment offerings. The Alamo and San Antonio River Walk are the two most-visited attractions in the state and just two of many San Antonio experiences that also include San Antonio Missions National Historical Park, more than 1,000 Mexican and Tex-Mex cuisine restaurants, SeaWorld San Antonio, Six Flags Fiesta Texas, and Morgan’s Wonderland.