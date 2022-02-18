Hyatt Regency Downtown SoMa Completes Renovation

SAN FRANCISCO—The Hyatt Regency San Francisco Downtown SoMa, previously known as the Park Central hotel, announced that it opened to guests and the public after undergoing a $70 million reimagination. Hyatt Regency San Francisco Downtown SoMa is a refreshed, multifunctional hotel located in the South of Market (SoMa) district, offering amenities, accommodations, design features, packages, and programming.

“We are thrilled to begin this journey in becoming the newest Hyatt property in San Francisco and create unique personal experiences for each guest,” said Andrew Casperson, managing director and senior vice president of operations. “We stand firm in our commitment to provide genuine care and individualized service for our guests.”

The redesign includes refurbishments and upgrades to the 20 Executive Corner Suites, two Presidential Suites, and all 686 guestrooms, an upgraded fitness studio, and meeting and event spaces, all with contemporary décor and an art-driven narrative created by BHDM Design. A grab-and-go Marketplace and Coffee Bar in collaboration with Bluestone Lane will open shortly after the hotel’s opening. The hotel’s Marketplace and Coffee Bar will provide a selection of snacks ranging from classics to locally sourced specialties as well as coffee and healthy eats. A full-service lobby bar and chef-driven restaurant, along with a new Regency Club, is slated to open in Spring 2022.

BHDM created community spaces that transition from day to night and designed the hotel’s guestrooms and suites to be equally suited for both business and leisure. BHDM approached the design of the hotel with a palette of textures and motifs. The design firm envisioned the recreation of the hotel through an art-centric lens, seeking inspiration from San Francisco’s Arts District, home to several museums including the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art, the Museum of the African Diaspora, and the Contemporary Jewish Museum.

With art being a feature for the hotel, Hyatt Regency San Francisco Downtown SoMa formed a collaboration with the Academy of Art University. The hotel worked with BHDM and the University to commission artwork from select students and alumni in a variety of mediums, including sculpture, digital motion graphics, photography, mixed media, painting, drawing, and landscape architecture. The commissioned artwork will be displayed throughout the hotel’s ground floor public spaces, including the new lobby bar and restaurant, garden bar and lounge, check-in area, Marketplace and Coffee Bar, workstations, and the new Regency Club.

The hotel’s 20 Executive Suites and two Presidential Suites will also display pieces in mixed mediums such as framed artwork, headboard art, and sculptures throughout the rooms. Additionally, the hotel’s 30,000 square feet of meeting and event spaces, including 16 function rooms, two ballrooms, and several breakout rooms will feature large-scale commissioned pieces including framed and wall-mounted art in the form of paintings, drawings, and sculptures.

The hotel’s residential design of the guestrooms combined with décor and natural light bring the feeling of an urban retreat. The rooms are set in a palette of grays, creams, and woods. Bathrooms are finished with glazed black and white brick tiles and marble-like floors by TileBar, vanities and lit mirrors by Majestic Mirror, and Pharmacopia bath and body products. All guestrooms and suites feature 55-inch smart TVs equipped with live streaming, a technology hub with multi-ports for USB-wireless charging, and a refrigerator. WiFi, electronic safes sized for laptops, and complimentary Starbucks coffee, espresso, and tea are provided in-room

Hyatt Regency San Francisco Downtown SoMa is managed by Highgate. Owned by Morgan Stanley, Highgate manages a portfolio of hotels in the United States, Europe, the Caribbean, and Latin America.