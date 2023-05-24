CHICAGO—Hyatt Hotels Corporation announced the launch of a new Inclusive Collection brand, Impression by Secrets, with the opening of Impression by Secrets Isla Mujeres. The new luxury resort marks the introduction of the adults-only Impression by Secrets brand, defined by luxury all-inclusive service.

“The launch of the new Impression by Secrets brand solidifies our leadership as the world’s largest provider of luxury all-inclusive experiences and exemplifies the remarkable depth of our portfolio, which boasts over 120 resorts globally,” said Gonzalo del Peón, group president, global commercial, Inclusive Collection, Hyatt. “With unwavering dedication, we affirm our commitment to meeting the ever-changing needs of valued guests, members, and owners, ensuring a radiant future for the Impression by Secrets brand.”

A Welcome Experience

Joining the largest global portfolio of luxury all-inclusive resorts, the Impression by Secrets brand sets a benchmark with personalized service and amenities through the Endless Privileges concept. Setting the stage for an experience, guests of Impression by Secrets Isla Mujeres can book romantic inclusions before checking in. Creating a sense of arrival, butlers will welcome guests on the mainland as they board a private yacht from Marina Hacienda del Mar to reach the resort’s private pier. Guests are taken to the island and guided to their rooms for an arrival experience. These transfers ensure guests’ needs are met from shore to sea with a full bar and butler service available during the quick 25-minute sail.

Amenities, Pools, Spa, and More

Reflective of the brand’s concept to offer experiential getaways, Impression by Secrets Isla Mujeres’ surroundings provide a backdrop that matches the resort’s offerings. The room designs reflect furnishings and a neutral color palette that creates a relaxing atmosphere. Replete with butler service and laundry services, the resort’s 125 suites have in-room amenities for guest comfort, such as bath amenities by Le Labo, double rain showers, terrace whirlpools, wine fridges, and yoga mats.

Located on the southern end of the island, the location offers views of the Caribbean Sea and Atlantic Ocean. The use of natural elements such as bamboo and wood further emphasizes the island environment and complements its setting with sunrise and sunset views in a Caribbean destination. With artwork by Mexican artist Cesar López Negrete, the property includes “The Temple,” a wedding gazebo constructed by local architect, Javier Uma. For those who want an outdoor setting and a mural, they can find one by the Saving our Sharks Foundation, painted by marine life artist, Wyland.

The resort’s spa provides a space for relaxation where service is central. From touchless therapies in the island’s only Floatarium to the Hamman and six private spa cabins, Pure SPA is designed to deliver. Additionally, a fitness center with a certified personal trainer, a range of cardio-conditioning equipment, fitness classes, and wellness-focused activities such as SUP yoga further enhance a holistic wellbeing journey.

Located on a beach for snorkeling, the resort’s amenities include four cascading oceanfront infinity pools, Bali beds and hammocks, an over-the-water lounge, and a four-story waterslide. The resort’s daily activities calendar and nightly entertainment have been curated with the travelers in mind and include options such as cooking classes, coffee and wine tastings, and sunset paddle boarding.

Masterful Culinary Programming

Impression by Secrets resorts deliver a gastronomic experience with restaurants that offer seasonal specialties, local flavors, organic ingredients, and contemporary culinary techniques. The culinary program at Impression by Secrets Isla Mujeres is led by Master Chef Paolo Parlanti who has decades of experience working as an executive chef in fine-dining restaurants, including Michelin-star restaurants and five-star hotels worldwide.

The resort’s restaurants include an open terrace restaurant, SPEZIA, serving Mediterranean cuisine, and UNIK, a restaurant located on the rooftop that serves light tapas during the day and à la carte cuisine in the evening with live music.

Destination and Sustainability Efforts

Isla Mujeres provides guests with an island experience that has diversity in its landscape, people, and culture. To explore the five-mile-long island, the resort provides guests with golf carts and bikes to enjoy Isla Mujeres’ coral reefs, coastline, Mayan ruins, and local shops and eateries.

In line with Hyatt’s World of Care platform, sustainable practices intended to protect the natural flora, fauna, and sea life were at the forefront of the development of Impression by Secrets Isla Mujeres, and features include eco-friendly building materials and solar panels for water heating and by avoiding single-use plastic. The Impression by Secrets Isla Mujeres is committed to protecting the local community and environment through its efforts.