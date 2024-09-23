Hyatt Expands Luxury and Lifestyle Hotel Pipeline in the Americas

CHICAGO—Hyatt Hotels Corporation continued the expansion of luxury and lifestyle hotels with a development pipeline of more than 20 recent and planned openings across the United States, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, and the Caribbean through 2025. This planned growth will expand Hyatt’s brand footprint in several new regional markets.

Since 2017, Hyatt has doubled its number of luxury rooms, tripled its number of resort rooms, and quintupled its number of lifestyle rooms globally. This growth underscores Hyatt’s position as a hotel brand for travelers seeking experiential luxury, resort, and lifestyle stays. Hyatt found in its recent Mid-Year 2024 Consumer Sentiment and Travel Expectations Report that 88 percent of consumers are showing an intent to travel for leisure.

“We are engaged with our guests and World of Hyatt members and taking in their feedback helps us strengthen our understanding of the key markets and leisure experiences that resonate with and excite them the most,” said Crystal Vinisse Thomas, vice president and global brand leader for Hyatt’s luxury and lifestyle brands. “From Deer Valley to Miami to Valle de Guadalupe, Mexico, our luxury and lifestyle brands’ expansion in new and key markets is driven by our desire to offer travelers more opportunities to explore the unique communities our hotels are a part of and the chance to embark on incredible experiences with Hyatt.”

Looking ahead, Hyatt will offer guests more lifestyle brands and experiences through the planned acquisition of Standard International. Hyatt will launch a new lifestyle group that will include The Standard and Bunkhouse Hotels brands, as well as many of its restaurant and nightlife affiliates (The Boom Boom Room, The Standard Grill, Le Bain, and more). Following the transaction’s close, Hyatt is planning to add Standard International properties into the World of Hyatt program.

Hyatt plans to add several new hotels across prime leisure markets in Americas in 2024, from the first Andaz hotel in Florida and the debut of the Hyatt Centric brand in Costa Rica to the first Grand Hyatt properties in Arizona and Utah. Recent and upcoming 2024 openings and renovations include:

The Legend Paracas Resort (joined the Destination by Hyatt brand on June 18, 2024)

Grand Hyatt Indian Wells Resort & Villas (opened September 9, 2024)

Hyatt Centric Delfina Santa Monica (opened September 18, 2024)

Thompson Palm Springs (expected to open September 30, 2024)

Hyatt Centric San José Escazú (expected to open in October 2024)

Hyatt Centric Santo Domingo (expected to open in October 2024)

Grand Hyatt Scottsdale Resort (expected to rebrand in October 2024)

Grand Hyatt Deer Valley (expected to open in November 2024)

Andaz Miami Beach (expected to open December 2024)

Maison Métier (expected to join The Unbound Collection by Hyatt in 2024)

In 2025, Hyatt plans to introduce several luxury and lifestyle brands in markets across the Americas region, including the first Park Hyatt and Dream Hotels properties in Mexico, the first Hyatt Centric brand in Puerto Rico, and the first Grand Hyatt hotel in Grand Cayman. New openings planned for 2025 include:

Thompson Miami Beach (Early 2025)

Cas En Bas Beach Resort St. Lucia (Destination by Hyatt, early 2025)

Secrets Baby Beach Aruba (February 2025)

Park Hyatt Los Cabos at Cabo del Sol (Spring 2025)

Secrets Playa Esmeralda Resort & Spa (Dominican Republic, April 2025)

Dreams Playa Esmeralda Resort & Spa (Dominican Republic, April 2025)

Dream Valle de Guadalupe (Mexico, July 2025)

Grand Hyatt Grand Cayman Resort & Spa (2025)

Secrets St. Lucia Resort & Spa (2025)

Hyatt Centric Querétaro (Mexico, 2025)

Hyatt Centric Isla Verde San Juan (2025)

Breathless Puerto Vallarta Resort & Spa (2025)

Dreams Grand Island (2025)

“Hyatt resorts across the United States, Canada, and Latin America—including our Inclusive Collection properties—are experiencing significant momentum as we look to close out 2024 and kick off 2025. This progress reflects the power of our brands and Hyatt’s commitment to delivering inimitable experiences for our valued guests and members,” said Melanie Benozich, associate vice president, marketing & global branding, Hyatt Inclusive Collection. “As we grow our Inclusive Collection footprint into exciting new resort destinations like Aruba and St. Lucia, we remain committed to offering personalized hospitality through exceptional service, immersive dining and more.”